Rural Nevada vaccine tour ends after 7,600 shots given over 7 weeks

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After giving 7,600 shots in seven weeks, the Mobile Vaccination Units (MVUs) have finished their tour of rural Nevada.

The MVUs made3 63 stops in 28 towns, including seven stops at state correctional facilities and two “school-focused” stops.

The effort brought vaccines to parts of the state that were underserved, including tribal communities.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that was done to coordinate the MVU clinics in Nevada. These clinics would not have been successful without the strong partnerships and collaborations of health care providers, community and emergency services, and volunteers across Nevada,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

“As a result of these efforts, more Nevadans are now protected from COVID-19 and on behalf of the more than 3 million people who call Nevada home, I want to thank everyone involved in making this a success.”

The MVUs began their tour using the single-shot Janssen vaccine and transitioned to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during the federal pause. When the federal government resumed using the Janssen vaccine, the MVUs continued with both vaccine options, allowing Nevadans 16 and older to be vaccinated during the tour.

The MVUs operated on a walk-in basis in rural communities throughout Nevada and made two visits to each location to account for the 2-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.