ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Esmeralda County, Nevada, is now one of only two counties in the United States with no COVID- 19 cases, according to the CDC.

The rural county, located about halfway between Las Vegas and Reno, is home to about 900 people, according to the U.S. Census.

It is known for its mining communities and ghost towns.

The other U.S. county without coronavirus cases is Loving County, Texas, the CDC reports.