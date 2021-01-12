Rep. Susie Lee, SNHD Chief Health Officer to discuss Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts at 11 a.m.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee is hosting a public forum with Southern Nevada Health District Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen on Tuesday to discuss the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

This forum, which will be live on Facebook, comes a day after Nevada made some big changes to its vaccination playbook to clarify priorities for vaccinating residents.

An important distinction comes in the two “lanes” to vaccination outlined in the playbook. There’s the “general population” lane, and there’s the “frontline/essential workforce” lane.

Rep. Lee and Dr. Leguen will discuss these changes and improvements. Then, there will be a Q & A session with Dr. Leguen, asking vaccine-related questions sent to Congresswoman Lee’s office by her constituents.

8 News Now will stream the forum from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12.