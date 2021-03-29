Race to Herd Immunity: Experts stress vaccine importance, address hesitancy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In just one week, anyone in Nevada age 16 and older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

While this is great news in our state’s efforts to combat the coronavirus, experts are worried that those who are hesitant to get the vaccine will not sign up for appointments.

According to Nevada’s COVID-19 dashboard, more than 450,000 Nevadans have been fully vaccinated. That is about 15% of our population. But health experts say we need to be closer to 70% fully vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.

So, they are stressing: get your shot when you can.

“Vaccinations are very critical, I think they’re very important,” said Las Vegan Fonda Tanner.

Tanner understands the vaccine is our best bet to beat the virus. She becomes eligible for the shot on April 5, along with all Nevadans ages 16 and older. But she is not sure if she will get vaccinated right away.

“It’s not due to the fact that I’m [anti-vaccine],” Tanner said. “I think I’m more hesitant.”

She says she is concerned by the potential side effects and adds that she believes others need the vaccine more than she does.

“I’m not going to say I will never get the vaccination, but for me and my current situation right now, I feel comfortable waiting,” Tanner shared.

But health experts say: do not delay your shot.

“Get it when it’s available to you,” said Dr. Marc J. Kahn, dean of the UNLV School of Medicine. “You’re not only helping yourself, but you’re helping others in the community.”

Kahn says the vaccine is safe and effective, and he stresses it is important to drive that message home for those who may be hesitant to receive it. He notes another key message to share is that you will be protecting your loved ones by getting vaccinated.

Kahn also says waiting to get your shot could pose a problem for the overall community.

“If people are hesitant to get vaccinated, it’s certainly going to slow our course to getting herd immunity,” he explained.

Herd immunity is achieved when around 70% of a community is fully immunized. But Kahn says if everyone does what they are recommended to do, he is optimistic for the future.

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

“I’m hopeful by the beginning of summer, we have enough people vaccinated.”

Tanner is now taking that expert advice into account.

“I will definitely be weighing my options,” she said.

Experts say minority communities tend to be more hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. State and local officials have said they are working on messaging to ensure those populations feel more confident in the process.