Questions linger over why COVID-19 vaccination record is documented on card instead of website or app

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a while now, there’s been a steady increase of COVID-19 vaccinations in Nevada. The state reports that 1.2 million people have received a shot so far.

In Clark County, more than 919,000 people received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while about a third of a million people are fully vaccinated.

However, there are still some questions that linger surrounding the vaccination card. Many wonder why the medical record veryifying that people have received the vaccine is recorded on a piece of paper instead of digitally.

The state said the CDC issued the forms to track and verify the COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“I went and got the Johnson and Johnson because I wanted to be one and done,” said Mary Rendina, carrier of a COVID-19 vaccination card.

Mary likes convenience and wants and wishes the documentation of her vaccine would have been simpler.

“To be able to have either a QR code, I think that would be kind of cool,” said Mary Rendina, carrier of a COVID-19 vaccination card. “Everything else is digital except for that.”

“Not everyone has access to digital technology, and so this is a way that will help us meet Governor Sisolak’s focus on equitablity and access across the board,” said Caleb Cage, State of Nevada COVID-19 Response Director.

The state plans to keep the forms but is considering potential digital options.

“We’re working on making equitability; we have the infrastructure in place to do that and working with our private sector partners,” Cage said.

New York launched the first COVID-19 vaccine digital passport. People there can use an app on their phone to prove their vaccination or show they’ve recently tested negative for the virus.

“We need a system that works together from state to state, so you don’t have to have 50 different vaccine passports,” said Brian Labus, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and Assistant Professor at UNLV School of Public Health.

Labu says the card was not designed to show proof of immunization but as a reminder as others begin to travel and go out.

“I’m going to take a photo of it also, just so I have a backup of it on my phone,” Rendina said.