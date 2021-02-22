Progress made in Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good news regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada: delayed doses have arrived, which means more appointments are now available.

The state’s vaccination dashboard shows that, as of Feb. 21, more than 550,000 Nevadans have gotten the vaccine. The 14-day moving average revealed more and more doses are being administered.

But while our state is no longer near the bottom of the list in terms of vaccines administered, more doses are needed.

(Nexstar DC photo)

“We’re hoping that we’ll get really caught up this week,” said JoAnn Rupiper, chief administrative nurse for the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

SNHD has added first dose appointments for this coming Wednesday through Saturday at Cashman Center. The health district was able to do so after receiving its latest Moderna shipment, which had been delayed last week due to severe weather.

Appointments can be scheduled online here.

“We were really only planning to do second dose, but since we have that capacity and we have the vaccine, we’d like to get at least a few doses in for this week,” Rupiper said.

The City of North Las Vegas also announced that a limited number of first dose appointments are now available this week. Sign up for appointments can be done online here or by calling (702) 342-8417.

Nevadans ages 65 to 69 are now eligible for the vaccine, as they were recently included by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

And there’s more good news. New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows Nevada ranks 35 out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia when it comes to vaccines administered per capita.

But state health officials are still trying to get more.

“We’re continuing to request a formal response on the formula itself and continuing to work with our federal delegation and federal partners to receive that,” said Caleb Cage, Nevada’s COVID-19 Response director.

Experts say if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization, having that third option would be beneficial.

“I think that’s really going to help us accelerate through the priority groups and hopefully get to the point where we can do general population sometime in either May or June,” said Dr. Christina Madison, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University of Health Sciences.

But with so much work still to do, the timeline is uncertain.

“We really have not put that much of a dent into the over 70 group, so we’ll probably be there for a while,” Rupiper said.

SNHD is also setting up a special clinic at its offices, 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas, for people who have mobility issues. To set up an appointment, you can call SNHD at (800) 401-0946 or email covidvaccine-appointments@snhd.org.