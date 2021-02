Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada may see a delay in some deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine this week as a winter storm continues to slam parts of the U.S. Nevada Health Response Tweeted the news Monday:

The State received word some vaccine deliveries may be delayed in arriving this week due to severe storms across the country. Our team is monitoring closely & working with health districts & pharmacies that may be affected. We ask Nevadans to continue to be patient at this time. — @NVHealthResponse (@NVHealthRespon1) February 15, 2021

The center says it will work with potentially-affected health districts and pharmacies.

“We ask Nevadans to continue to be patient at this time,” the Tweet finishes.