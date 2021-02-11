People wait hours at convention center for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have an appointment to get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Las Vegas Convention Center — we have a warning. You may have to wait in line.
On Thursday, people were surprised when they had to wait hours for their appointments, once again.
8 News Now has been out there several times over the past week or so, and people have been in and out in about 20 minutes.
“Obviously, we would have liked shorter lines,” said Sue Nach.
Sandy Bailey shared, “I was told there was no line.”
Wednesday, a technology issue caused long lines. Thursday, the Southern Nevada Health District said that wasn’t the story, but that the wait was due to so many appointments and walk-ins.
“It is worth the wait,” said Nach. “Once we got in, it was fine. We expected lines.”
We stopped by Cashman Center, where first doses are being administered. It appeared business as usual.
At the convention center, they are now limiting walk-ins, as some people were waiting up to four hours.
“I am not happy,” expressed Jenny Parkhurst. “You cannot do appointments like this, seniors standing out here. That is ridiculous.”
Chuck Luby says he showed up two hours early and is glad he did.
“With the technology today, you would think it would be far more advanced,” he said.
Luby’s wife, who was battling cancer, contracted COVID and passed away in December.
“Everybody has lost someone during this time,’ he lamented. “Sadness is all around. Hopefully this year, we can get rid of this.”
We asked what is being done to help this situation. The health district says they are working to refine the process.