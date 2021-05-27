People in Las Vegas share mixed reactions over nationwide COVID-19 vaccine incentives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As states across the U.S. continue to offer incentives for COVID-19 vaccines, people in Las Vegas shared their reactions to the ideas Thursday.

From free lap dances here in Vegas to a jackpot lottery in Ohio, enticing efforts are taking the nation by storm.

“I think it’s a really good idea,” Keyon Mcclendon said. “I think people like the incentives.”

“I don’t think it’s worth the risk,” James conversely told 8 News Now.

The local feedback may be mixed, but nearby states, including California, keep bringing bonuses to the table.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he’s setting aside $116.5 million for a statewide vaccine incentive program.

“Two million incentive cards on a first-come first-served basis for individuals who are eligible to get a vaccine,” he said during a press conference.

For more information on California’s incentive program, click here.

It’s an effort many experts are also on board with, as they advocate for the safety of others and that coveted transition to post-pandemic life.

“Let them see that they are getting something out of the deal,” Lemar Mcclendon, who is for vaccine incentives, told us. “I just feel like really everybody’s best interest is to get vaccinated.”

If you still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine, you can find a list of locations across the valley here.