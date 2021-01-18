Pahrump bailiff dies from complications due to COVID-19; deputies escort body back to Nye County

Photo of Nye County Sheriff deputies escorting body of Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith, who died from COVID-19.

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County sheriff’s deputies escorted the body of Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith back to Nye County after his passing.

Photo courtesy: Nye County Facebook page.

Nye County reported the sad news on its Facebook page along with pictures Monday night.

According to Nye County Sheriff, Smith was in a hospital in Las Vegas battling COVID-19 before he passed away due to complications from the virus.

Nye County said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, court staff, and his Nye County law enforcement family.”