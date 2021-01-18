Pahrump bailiff dies from complications due to COVID-19; deputies escort body back to Nye County

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County sheriff’s deputies escorted the body of Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith back to Nye County after his passing.
Nye County reported the sad news on its Facebook page along with pictures Monday night.
According to Nye County Sheriff, Smith was in a hospital in Las Vegas battling COVID-19 before he passed away due to complications from the virus.
Nye County said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, court staff, and his Nye County law enforcement family.”