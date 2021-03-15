Overcoming the Pink Recession: Experts share advice on how to help women return to the workforce following the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The increase in women leaving the workplace to take care of their families during the pandemic is being called the Pink Recession. Experts say more than two million women have left the workforce since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Vice President Kamala Harris has called the Pink Recessions a national emergency.

To get our economy back, employers are scrambling for answers on how to help women return to the workforce. 8 News Now Anchor Kirsten Joyce connected with Holly Caplan, a confidence coach for women who want to reinvent themselves; she shared some great advice.