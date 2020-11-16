OSHA: No COVID-19 noncompliance fines issued to Southern Nevada businesses in latest report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State officials issued one citation last week to a Carson City business for violating COVID-19 safety measures.

The Division of Industrial Relations’ Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) did not issue any fines for Southern Nevada businesses last week, according to its most recent report.

The Carson City business fined was Basalite Concrete Products, LLC. According to OSHA, the business faces a $5,162 penalty after officials observed an employee not wearing a face covering.

A formal investigation was opened with the employer during which time the violations were substantiated and a notice of citation of penalty was issued, according to OSHA.

Since observations began in late-June, DIR officials have conducted 10,019 initial visits at business establishments finding a cumulative 89 percent statewide compliance rate, a 91 percent compliance rate in northern Nevada and 88 percent compliance in Southern Nevada. Last week, officials conducted 257 initial visits across the state, reporting 99 percent compliance.

During 2,039 follow-up visits, a 96 percent statewide compliance rate was reported — 97 percent in Northern Nevada, and 93 percent in Southern Nevada. Last week, DIR reports 100 percent compliance for 89 follow-ups.

Nevada OSHA has issued a total of 182 notices of citation and penalty related to violations of required COVID-19 health and safety measures in effect since mid-March.

In addition to the field observation process, Nevada OSHA responds to complaints from employees and referrals from the public regarding areas of concern related to COVID-19 received by their offices.

Of the 4,902 complaints received:

28% general retail

17% restaurants and bars,

8% medical facilities,

6% casinos and gaming,

5% grocery stores

The top five zip codes for complaints, to-date, include:

89502 (Reno), 265 complaints

89109 (Las Vegas), 218 complaints

89431 (Sparks), 177 complaints

89119 (Las Vegas), 160 complaints

89434 (Sparks), 139 complaints

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.