Only on 8: Las Vegans organize fundraiser to help fight India’s COVID-19 crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the coronavirus continues to ravage the nation of India, some Las Vegas locals are stepping in to help.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the South Asia country have died due to COVID-19, and reports show the virus is killing thousands of people there every day.

American donors have started sending aid — and now, members of the newly created nonprofit Vegas Cares Humanity are hoping to do the same. They are organizing a fundraising walk to send lifesaving supplies to India.

“My aunt, my dad’s youngest sister, she passed away with COVID,” shared Anu Pande, one of the fundraiser organizers.

Pande knows the horrible heartache this pandemic can cause. Although she lives in Las Vegas, she is immensely impacted by the coronavirus crisis in her home country.

“I can feel the pain. I understand what my family is going through,” Pande lamented. “And it’s not [just] my family. There are millions of families; they are going through the same pain.”

That is why Pande is helping organize the “Walk For India.” The fundraiser, which includes a three-mile walk and musical performances, will take place two times. The first walk is Sunday, May 16, at Mountain Crest Park, 4701 North Durango Dr. The second walk is Saturday, May 22, at Red Ridge Park, 7027 South El Capitan Way. On both days, the event will begin around 9:00 a.m., and the actual walk will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The organizers have a simple goal:

“To raise funds, to raise awareness and collecting funds and sending the medical equipment to India,” Pande said.

Anu Pande

Organizers are focusing specifically on sending oxygen concentrators because there is a lack of oxygen in the country’s hospitals right now.

“Since there is no oxygen, enough oxygen, some people are sent home, and that’s how they are dying,” said Renuka More, founder and president of Vegas Cares Humanity.

More says they are working with the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Ambassador Dr. T V Nagendra Prasad, to get the supplies to India.

Renuka More

“We just want to touch people and save them,” More said.

Pande urges the entire Las Vegas community to show their support by coming to the fundraising event.

“Together, I’m very positive we can make a difference,” she said.

It is $20 per person to participate in the fundraising walk, happening on May 16 and 22. Organizers prefer that you pay ahead of time, via PayPal, Venmo or through Nevada State Bank (see flyer for QR codes and details). They can also accept checks during the actual events.

For more information, you can contact the following people:

– Renuka More: (702) 738-2311

– Ratan Surpure: (702) 521-2579

– Anu Pande: (702) 283-6136

– Chandra Mehta: (413) 822-7541

– Rajni Phalke: (702) 416-3148

– Dinesh Lachhwani: (702) 327-3110