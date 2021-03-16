Only on 8: Family remembers Nevada’s first COVID-19 victim one year later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In March 2020, Daniel Scully was the first Nevadan to die from the coronavirus. His family is opening up to 8 News Now one year later.

Loving. Kind. Generous.

Those are just some of the words used to describe Daniel. His family still cannot believe he is gone. He passed away on March 15, 2020, at the age of 69, after contracting COVID-19.

They say time heals all wounds, but for families who have lost loved ones, the pain is permanent.

“I miss him. I miss him all the time,” said Cissy Greenspan, Daniel’s sister.

Cissy, like most of Daniel’s family, lives in Chicago. She describes her older brother as a beautiful soul.

“He was just kind. He was good to people, and he was kind of a solitary guy, but those that he let in, he was a good friend to.”

Adding to the anguish, Cissy also lost her 96-year-old mother, Ida, to the coronavirus, just two months after Daniel passed away.

“We’ve spent the last year not just missing him, but missing the family unit,” she lamented.

Daniel and Ida

Daniel was a lover of baseball and huge Chicago Cubs fan. He even took Cissy to her first Cubs game. Daniel’s cousin Robert Scully, who lives in Las Vegas, says he misses their constant conversations about America’s Pastime.

“If something comes up baseball related, I say, ‘I want to tell Danny,’ oh, I can’t, you know,” Robert shared. “Look up at the sky and go, ‘Hey Danny, guess what?,’ you know.”

Because of what they went through, those closest to Daniel want everyone to keep following health guidelines.

Dan and Cissy

“This is such a violent pandemic and has taken so many lives already. Just be courteous, be considerate,” said Bill Greenspan, Daniel’s brother-in-law and Cissy’s husband.

They also want everyone to get vaccinated — something Daniel never had the chance to do.

“Do it for the good of those around you,” Cissy urged.

And although Cissy still grapples with grief, she knows Daniel’s impact was immeasurable.

“He left behind a lot of people who really cared about him, and he is missed,” she said.

Daniel never married or had kids, but his family says he was very close to his nieces and nephews. He even left them his estate, to be divided equally among them, to give them a head start in life.