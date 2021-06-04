One year ago: Nevada at 117 deaths, 1,276 COVID-19 cases at care facilities — a fraction of current toll

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year ago today, nursing homes were among the biggest concerns in Nevada and nationwide as the COVID-19 pandemic toll was rising.

Facilities regulated by the state of Nevada — nursing care facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, assisted living homes and the prison system — had reported 117 deaths and 1,276 cases as of June 4, 2020.

Those numbers have grown enormously since, and now stand at 894 deaths — including 22 employees — and 14,651 cases.

Prisons account for more than a third of those cases now (5,496), but only 57 of the deaths.

The majority of the deaths occurred in skilled nursing facilities, which include nursing homes and rehabilitation hospitals. Nevada’s current count indicates 5,383 cases came from these facilities, but by far the majority of deaths occurred at these sites — 535 deaths, including 10 employees.

The skilled nursing facilities were besieged by the pandemic, and contact with outsiders was severely limited. Banners went up: “Heroes work here” was a common sight across the valley as staff worked through a tough situation.

At assisted living facilities, the situation was deadly, too. The state says 2,266 cases and 262 deaths including five staffers have occurred.

Now visits are allowed again, and many assisted living homes have restored some activities.

For more information on COVID-19 in Nevada regulated facilities, see the DHHS dashboard for details below. Use the pop-up menu at top left to select the facility you want to see.