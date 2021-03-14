Once a virus epicenter, Los Angeles set to reopen – partly

In an aerial view from a drone, vehicles line up to enter a COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium on the first day of new stay-at-home orders on December 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Under state order, 33 million residents of California have entered into regional shutdowns in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus as ICU capacity has dipped below 15 percent in most regions of the state. Barbershops, hair and nail salons, museums, zoos, movies theaters are closed while restaurants are open for takeout or delivery only. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County is reopening businesses to an extent not seen since last spring when a coronavirus surge led to closures of cinemas, gyms, museums and indoor dining.

The nation’s largest county has been the epicenter of California’s deadly winter surge of cases that led to more than 10,500 deaths over two months.

A recent plunge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths and a rise in vaccinations has cleared the way for partial reopening that can start as soon as Monday.

It’s part of a broader improvement throughout California that will have more than 90% of the state’s population of nearly 40 million residents out of the most restrictive tier by Wednesday.