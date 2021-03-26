Officials address out-of-state residents getting their COVID vaccine in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more restrictions roll back, 8 News Now asked health officials about concerns over out-of-state residents, or even tourists, coming here to get vaccinated. They say the issue is tricky because many people are moving to Nevada from other states, like California, and maybe don’t have state identification.

It’s an issue they’re working on with the federal government because they don’t want to create a barrier in the vaccination distribution process.

“We have to be very careful because we have people that just moved here, and they don’t have their ID switched over,” explained Candice McDaniel, bureau chief of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH). “So, we have to be careful not to create a barrier but also trying to support vaccination in the state.”

Another concern is tracking individuals who tested positive for COVID -19 after being fully vaccinated.

“We do track for that in our investigation, not just for COVID, but for other vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Julia Peek, deputy administrator for Community Health Services at DPBH. “The CDC has requested and required us to collect that information, so during case investigations, we will ask about vaccination status, like first dose or second dose.”

Officials added they are educating the inmate population about the vaccine to prepare them when they become eligible. Numerous elderly inmates have been vaccinated, according to health officials, and now the process continues to see how many doses are needed for them.

Many Nevadans have also shared different reactions to the shot as vaccination efforts continue. Regardless of which brand or dose, it’s important to know that you’re not alone.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the vaccine may have some side effects, no matter the brand. This is normal and means your body is building protection, with effects fading away in a few days.

When it comes to your arm, you may feel some pain, redness or swelling. Some can experience some or no symptoms, which include fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, nausea or fever.

The CDC says there are some things you can do to feel better, like drink plenty of fluids, dress lightly and exercise your arm. If the pain continues for several days, they recommend calling your doctor.

During Friday’s COVID update, they said there is no date yet to when the Silver State will reach the 60% vaccination marker within the population because they are still waiting on more data from the CDC.

Officials also added that they are using reminders, like text messages, to get people to return for their second dose. It’s a simple reminder to protect you and keep the community safe.