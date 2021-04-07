NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday night to reopen to 100% capacity and do away with masks should a resident choose to do so. The state will hand over mitigation measures to control on May 1.

The face covering and mask mandate remain under the state’s control.

Tuesday night, county commissioner voted in favor of:

Fully reopening Nye County to 100% occupancy

Based on CDC guidelines , recommend, but not mandate mask-wearing in Nye County

recommend, but not mandate mask-wearing in Nye County Direct the county manager to fully reopen all county and town offices under Nye County’s control and purview, and leave to any localities not under the control or purview to their respectful board’s discretion.

The decision to do away with masks came as commissioners said it would not violate a person’s constitutional right if wearing a mask is against their religion or they are exempt per the governor’s directives.

Commissioners said the county’s infection rate is hovering between 5% and 7%. County leaders said they are still seeing new cases, but things remain flat.

According to Nye County officials, the county has also vaccinated more than 16,000 people.

The board will review and approve the reopening plan on April 20.