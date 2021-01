LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A public servant who lost his battle with COVID-19 was in good hands when he was taken to the mortuary. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) and other Southern Nevada agencies escorted Nye County Deputy District Attorney Don Chairez.

Chairez passed away from virus complications in a Las Vegas hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, District Attorney staff and Nye County family” wrote NCSO in a Facebook post.