LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A weekly update on “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases shows that more than a million people in Clark County remain unvaccinated, and their risk of death is 14 to 18 times higher than people who are fully vaccinated.

The death rate for people who aren’t fully vaccinated is 680 per 100,000 population. If you’ve completed your vaccination, the death rate is 38 per 100,000 population. That comes out to a risk that’s 18 times higher if you haven’t been vaccinated.

The number of known deaths — 483 unvaccinated and 7,055 unvaccinated — shows a rate about 14 times higher.

The weekly update from the Southern Nevada Health District shows numbers for breakthrough COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. It also shows the percentage of breakthrough cases, which declined for the second straight week. About 35% of all COVID-19 cases are breakthrough cases so far in March, down from 42.6% in February.

Graphic: Southern Nevada Health District

The numbers of cases during the recent omicron spike shot sky high — about three times the number of cases from last winter — but fewer deaths have been reported, according to statewide data.

Graphic: Nevada Department of Health and Human Services

As of March 3, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 483 breakthrough deaths (+38), 1,234 breakthrough hospitalizations (+72) and 68,232 breakthrough cases (+621). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Feb. 24.) Breakthrough cases now account for more than 35% of all new COVID-19 cases.