North Las Vegas registers more than 14,000 seniors for COVID-19 vaccine

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Facing heavy demand, the City of North Las Vegas has registered more than 14,000 residents age 70 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The registration was done over the last six days, and the doses will be administered over the next three weeks.

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

However, residents in the age 70 and older lane received their vaccinations on Tuesday. North Las Vegas residents who are 70 or older who have yet to register, can visit VaxNLV.com to fill out a simple intake form to request a vaccination.

Vaccinations also continue for health care professionals and first responders.

Due to continued high demand, the City of North Las Vegs says it has steadily increased its vaccination capacity and anticipates administering up to 1,100 doses of the vaccine per day in the coming weeks.

Those who have pre-registered will be contacted to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, the City of North Las Vegas said. The second dose will be scheduled when the first dose is given.

