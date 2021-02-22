North Las Vegas now offering COVID-19 vaccination registration for those ages 65+

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those who are 65-years and older may now register for the COVID-19 vaccine in the City of North Las Vegas. The city says a limited number of first dose appointments are available, starting Feb. 24.

Those who wish to sign up may do so here or by calling (702) 342-8417. Vaccinations will be administered at Canyon Springs High School.

Appointments for second doses will be made when the first dose is administered.

The city is urging residents who live in the 89030, 89031 and 89032 ZIP codes to sign up, as these areas have produced some of the highest COVID case numbers and lowest vaccination rates in Clark County.

North Las Vegas highlighted its outreach efforts, including three recent pop-up vaccination clinics, bilingual phone calls to residents in targeted ZIP codes and work with lawmakers to secure more doses of the vaccine.

If you wish to access Spanish resources, click here for more information on the Está En Tus Manos outreach program.