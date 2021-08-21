North Las Vegas combines fun, COVID safety on Saturday; new clinic coming Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A free pool party hosted by the City of North Las Vegas doubled as a site for free COVID testing and vaccines on Saturday.

The event was at Petitti Pool, near Bruce Street and Carey Avenue.

Organizers say events like this encourage people to get tested and vaccinated while having fun and keeping safety protocols.

“We’ve had a steady stream of people coming to get vaccinated and, of course, I actually thank people for thinking of themselves and their entire family,” said North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron. “So it’s been a steady stream of people getting tested and getting vaccinated again with all precautions from the Southern Nevada Health District.”

Families had a chance to enjoy free food, a live deejay and games.

If you still need to get your COVID vaccine, a pop-up clinic will be open on Monday in the east valley. It’s happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Immigrant Home Foundation. That’s inside the Rafael Rivera Community Center, near Eastern Avenue and U.S. Highway 95.

The clinic will offer all three vaccines, and no appointments are required.