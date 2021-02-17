No second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week; severe weather across U.S. delays UMC’s allocation

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – No second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week: That announcement came earlier today from the Southern Nevada Health District. Weather across much of the U.S. has delayed UMC’s regular allocation of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses.

As a result of this delay, UMC says it has been forced to postpone a number of Moderna second dose appointments scheduled for February 18 and 19. UMC has contacted all patients affected by this delay.

For those who are scheduled to get their second dose, when the delayed Moderna vaccine shipment arrives, UMC says it will contact everyone affected by this issue to ensure they have immediate access to the vaccine. These community members will have the opportunity to either reschedule their appointments via phone or simply walk into the UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore Las Vegas during operating hours.

UMC encourages patients to call 702-789-5160 if they have any questions about their appointments.

The shipping delay will not affect any first dose appointments at the UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center, as UMC currently offers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for first doses. Patients receiving second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine also will not be affected.

The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are not interchangeable, and UMC says patients must receive the same vaccine during their first and second doses. While the recommended interval between doses of the Moderna vaccine is 28 days, CDC guidance states that the second dose may be administered up to six weeks after the first dose in cases involving unavoidable delays.