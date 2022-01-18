No, Nevada didn’t order recalled COVID-19 tests

About 600,000 Flowflex tests to arrive by end of month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than half a million COVID-19 tests ordered by the governor’s office are new and not part of a recall involving a test with a similar name, the 8 News Now I-Team confirmed Tuesday.

Nearly 600,000 test kits will be delivered to Nevada by the end of January, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said last week. The order is being paid for through federal COVID money.

The Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test allows for in-home testing with results in 15 minutes.

Another product, the Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test, is not authorized for use in the United States. The company that makes the Flowflex test called it an “unauthorized, adulterated and misbranded counterfeit product.”

“ACON Laboratories is not importing the “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)” into the U.S. as it is only authorized for sale in Europe and other markets, under the CE mark,” the company said in a news release. “This press release serves as public announcement that this CE marked product is being recalled from the U.S. market.”

Handout from ACON about which tests are authorized in the United States. (ACON/KLAS)

The correct Flowflex tests come in a white box.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said they confirmed with the manufacturer that the tests arriving later this month are the correct ones.