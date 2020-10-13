NHA report: Nevada seeing increase in confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is seeing an increase in confirmed COVID-19 case hospitalizations, according to the latest report by the Nevada Hospital Association.

The NHA referred to the increase as “an indication of serious disease” in the Oct. 12 report posted to its website. The agency says the increase in cases is too early to define, but notes this could signal “the beginning of a fall resurgence” or the public’s lack of concern with COVID-19 guidelines.

The summary for Monday’s report included the following:

“It is too early to clearly define, however this could be signaling either the beginning of a fall resurgence or the profound apathy of the general public coupled with poor masking and social distancing etiquette. The NHA will continue to monitor the situation closely. Nevada is not at risk of healthcare infrastructure saturation at this time. The hospital system remains in good condition.” Nevada Hospital Association

According to NHA, there are 393 confirmed cases hospitalizations in Nevada, with the majority (306) in Clark County. There is an additional 112 suspected cases.

To see the full NHA report for Oct. 12, click HERE.