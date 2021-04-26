NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz stops by UNLV to encourage students to get COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Almost 40% of people age 16 or older living in the state of Nevada have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. But even with that progress, there are efforts to speed things up, so health officials are enlisting the help of star athletes to spread the word.

NFL Hall of Famers like Anthony Munoz are using their platform to share and encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The former star player known for playing with the Bengals and the Buccaneers spoke with Rebel students and staff in the student center at UNLV. The Silver Summit health plan and pro football hall of fame launched a campaign to educate people about the safety and importance of the vaccine, especially in communities of color.

It’s a focus for the university, along with COVID-prevention methods in place. UNLV also has a vaccination site on campus, making the shot more accessible to people.

“I’ve had both my shots,” Munoz said. “They say why did you do it. I say I played a lot of years in sports and when I got hurt. I didn’t try to do things on my own. I listened to the medical staff. I got advice because they are the trained ones. It’s no different now, going through the pandemic.”

Munoz also says it’s important to thank our front-line workers and healthcare staff who have worked tirelessly this past year.