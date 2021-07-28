NEW: White House continues to label Clark County and Nevada as high COVID-19 transmission areas

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Tuesday, July 27

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and Nevada remain places with high COVID-19 transmission and continue to linger on the White House’s list of “areas of concern,” according to an updated report released Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus numbers in Nevada continue to soar, as the state reports 1,179 new cases and 20 deaths in data released on Tuesday.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is now at 14% up from 13.7% — and following Clark County’s steadily increasing rate of 15.3%.

Clark County continues to fuel the higher numbers, with about 89% of Nevada’s COVID-19 cases. Twelve of Nevada’s 17 counties are now flagged for elevated risk of transmission, including Washoe County, Nevada’s second-largest metro area with Reno and Sparks.

Almost the entire state is red, leaving every county but one labeled a “high transmission” area. Nevada is listed among these other high transmission states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

COURTESY: White House COVID-19 Community Profile Report, data from July 20-25

Sixteen of Nevada’s 20 new deaths are from Clark County. The number of hospitalizations in Nevada did not increase in today’s report after the state noted more than 100 on Monday.

You can find this data under the “Trends — Test Positivity Rate” tab of the DHHS dashboard

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,179 in the past day, most from Clark County (1,048). The state’s total cases are now at 353,746. Clark County has a total of 277,982. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 14%, up from 13.7%. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is even higher, at 15.3%, up from 14.9%.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada reported 20 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, 16 from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 4,669 of the state’s 5,874 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is six deaths per day.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,701,591 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 10,285 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (787 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (15.3%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (240 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,669,177 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of July 27. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,134,179 have been administered in the southern part of the state, according to the Health District’s daily dashboard update.

As of today, more than 47% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 56% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that more than 46% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada DID NOT CHANGE on Tuesday after increasing by more than 100 the day before.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,143 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 231 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 142 were on ventilators.

“As of 20 July, Nevada is approximately 30 days into the current wave formation. The current total (n=994) is near the peak level of Nevada’s second wave (n=1,147) and approximately half of the largest wave (third), which peaked (n=2,025) in December 2020. For a historical reference, the second wave peaked after about 44 days of sustained increased hospitalizations, and the third wave peaked following approximately 66 consecutive days of hospitalization increases,” according to the most recent report from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

“The increases in Nevada’s COVID-19 case count are entirely driven by activity in the southern part of the state. Northern and rural areas are seeing very modest increases or remaining stable,” NHA said.

In its weekly wrap-up, NHA notes that hospitals are able to handle the current caseload.

“Southern hospitals are appreciating high, all-cause occupancy rates simultaneously with this fourth wave of COVID-19 patients. However, hospitals are not reporting shortages of supplies, medications, or vaccines. Staffing challenges and an ability to transfer outpatients to skilled nursing facilities reportedly add complexity levels to the high occupancy rates.”

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 260,096 recovered cases; that’s 93.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with a new mask guideline that goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

