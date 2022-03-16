LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is averaging about 77 new COVID cases each day, according to state data released on Wednesday. The state is averaging about 109 cases each day.

The averages are calculated by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) as a 14-day moving average, and they are lower than the averages reported on Friday (87 in Clark County and 122 statewide). 8 News Now will report this average going forward as an indicator of whether COVID-19 continues to decline or is on the rise.

As reporting shifted from daily to weekly, differences in the data provided by the state and the county made some comparisons to past numbers difficult. After this week, comparisons should be clearer. Information on COVID-19 testing and the test positivity rate — the factors the state previously used to gauge transmission risk — has been removed completely.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Clark County’s test positivity rate at 4.07%. CDC figures for test positivity rates have generally been lower than the numbers reported by DHHS.

Hospitalization numbers showed big declines since Friday, with 187 patients statewide (down 71 from Friday) and 156 patients in Clark County (down 60 from Friday).

The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) reported Wednesday that COVID-19 cases are “not significantly impacting hospital infrastructure at this time.” NHA said hospitalizations are near all-time lows of the pandemic, and staffing status across the state has been reduced from “alert” to “warning.” Staffing has improved because of lower hospital occupancy rates — “not because of any meaningful increases in the workforce,” NHA said.

Since Friday, Nevada is reporting 27 additional deaths. The state calculates 20 additional deaths in Clark County, but Southern Nevada Health District numbers show there have been 32. Reporting periods used by DHHS and SNHD might still be aligning.