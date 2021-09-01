NEW: Test positivity stops steady drop as Nevada reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Tuesday, Aug. 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity paused in its rapid decline as the state reports more than 1,400 new cases in data released today.

The test positivity rate has been falling steadily for nearly three weeks, but stopped today at 12.3%. Clark County’s rate also paused, now at 11.0%.

Nevada reports 1,452 new cases, with 754 coming from Clark County. The county’s share of the state’s total cases has dropped recently, coming in at about 52% today. Historically, the county has had about 77% of the cases statewide.

Nevada reported 29 deaths, 19 from Clark County.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report released Thursday. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area, and it is now one of 46 listed as high transmission states. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

Elko County and Nye County were identified as “rapid riser” counties in the full report.

There are 183.9 new cases reported per 100,000 every seven days in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES, DEATHS AND TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,452 in the past day, 754 Clark County — just 52% of the state total. The state’s total cases are now at 392,052. Clark County has a total of 304,856. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 12.3%, unchanged from yesterday. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate has fallen to 11.0%, unchanged since yesterday.

Of the 29 additional COVID-19-related deaths, 19 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 5,237 of the state’s 6,539 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 14 deaths per day.

As of Aug. 26, the health district reports there are 349 breakthrough hospitalizations and 105 breakthrough deaths.

As of yesterday, a total of 4,051,322 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 8,728 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (866 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (11.0%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (345 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,924,878 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Aug. 31.

As of today, more than 51% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 62% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 51% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN (-2) in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,156 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 238 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 187 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

In the Nevada Hospitalization’s most recent report, cases are decreasing statewide — and especially in Southern Nevada.

“The northern region and contiguous rural areas are experiencing some stabilization,” according to NHA, noting that “in the prior wave, the region experienced a pattern of multiple declines and increases in hospitalizations before cresting.”

And COVID-19 isn’t the only concern in Northern Nevada as the fire causes health problems, and even an evacuation from a facility near Lake Tahoe.

“The region did accept patients from the evacuated hospital (Barton Memorial) in South Lake Tahoe. Due to the expanding fire, the region is anticipating additional evacuees, and RenoTahoe Convention Center is opened as a large-scale evacuation center.”

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 286,415 recovered cases; that’s 94.2% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

