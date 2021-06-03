NEW: Test positivity continues to fall as Nevada reports 6 COVID-19 deaths

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Wednesday, June 2

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to drop, falling to 3.6% in data released today. Hospitalizations remain below 250, and 350 new cases were reported. The state reports six deaths — all in Clark County.

CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada reported 350 new COVID-19 cases, most from Clark County (328), in the past day. The state’s total cases are now at 325,031. Clark County has a total of 252,137. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths in the past day, all from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,419 of the state’s 5,599 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is two deaths per day.

The test positivity rate dropped to 3.6% on Wednesday, continuing to hit record lows as it decreases day by day, data shows. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,396,297 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 4,605 in the past day.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria. In today’s report, Douglas, Elko, Eureka and Lincoln counties were flagged.

Clark County cleared all state COVID-19 standards on Wednesday, May 27, when the case rate fell below 200 per 100,000 population over the past 30 days.

The case rate now stands at 157 per 100,000 over the past 30 days. Testing (185 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (3.6%) are within state acceptable ranges.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every weekday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 2,276,995 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of June 2. Of Nevada’s total doses, 1,774,430 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

The state’s health department reports nearly 40% of Nevadans currently eligible are fully vaccinated, and more than 48% of the people eligible have initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports more than 38% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, edging closer to their goal of 60%.

To see a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites and pop-up clinics, click HERE.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 230 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitalization metrics are near the bottom of the scale, and the state has not witnessed any significant increases since the counties lightened social distancing protocols on May 1, the Nevada Hospital Association notes.

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 241,986 recovered cases; that’s 96% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report