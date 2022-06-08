The full COVID-19 report for May 31-June 6 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State data on COVID-19 shows cases in Clark County dropping slightly, but numbers released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) show a much higher case count.

COVID-19 cases increased by 4,634 over the past week in Clark County, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. The 14-day moving average for daily COVID-19 cases is now at 599, down from 611 a week ago.

Differences in numbers provided by DHHS and the SNHD have occurred since health agencies switched to weekly reporting as the omicron spike ended. Numbers from the county are much higher, showing an increase of 7,222 cases since last week. That’s a 33% increase compared to last week’s case count from SNHD.

8 News Now has reached out to DHHS and SNHD for an explanation of the difference in the numbers.

The COVID-19 “Community Level” was elevated to medium last week — an indication that the risk of spreading the virus has increased. The data used to set the Community Level is released on Thursdays by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is based on data provided by SNHD.

Statewide, DHHS reports that the 14-day moving average has increased to 773 new cases each day, up from 761 last week. Nevada’s total cases increased by 6,113 over the past week. That’s a decrease of 8.6% compared to last week’s total.

Hospitalizations in Clark County are continuing to grow, and are at 276, up 46 since last week. The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) reports that hospitals are able to handle the higher patient counts without any problems. “The COVID-19 resurgence is continuing throughout Nevada. However, the hospital infrastructure is not being stressed by the disease,” NHA reports. Patient levels continue to increase in Clark County, Washoe County and Carson City.

Clark County reports 35 deaths. Statewide, 39 deaths were reported over the past week.

Wastewater surveillance data has not been updated since last week. That data helps health officials see COVID-19 levels increasing before people even feel sick, and four of the seven active monitoring sites in the valley show increases since previous reports. A week ago, the dashboard showed growing levels of COVID-19 DNA in wastewater around Southern Nevada. We will update this story if new data becomes available today.

A report on the variants present in Southern Nevada shows the omicron “stealth” variant (BA.2) is the dominant variant at 68.9% of the cases, with the latest form (BA.2.12.1) accounting for 31.1% of cases analyzed by SNHD. The BA.2.12.1 variant has been growing nationwide, and doubled over the past week in Southern Nevada. The original omicron variant didn’t show up this week.

A look at vaccinations shows that 57.49% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 68.41% of the population has initiated vaccination. Approval for a second booster dose has been approved for people 50 and older, and people age 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 599 — down from 611 last week

Total cases: 521,284*

Deaths: 35 since last week (total: 8,548)

Hospitalizations: 276 (+46 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 535,137 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 773 — up from 761 last week

Total cases: 690,370

Deaths: 39 (total: 10,935)

Hospitalizations: 315 (+42 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, May 31, through Monday, June 6.

