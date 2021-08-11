NEW: Southern Nevada ‘experiencing a slowing of COVID-19 hospitalizations,’ NHA says

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Tuesday, Aug. 10

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coronavirus hospitalizations are slowing in the southern region of the state, according to the report released Wednesday from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

“Nevada is experiencing a slowing of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the southern region and increases within the northern region. We remain cautiously optimistic that Nevada may be reaching the peak of the current wave,” the NHA noted.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report released Tuesday. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Nevada reports 916 cases and 16 new deaths in today’s report. Clark County continues to fuel the higher numbers, with about 69% of the state’s daily COVID-19 cases.

The state’s test positivity rate sits at 16.3% while Clark County’s rate is currently 16.9%.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area, and it is now one of 36 listed as high transmission states. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

There are 256 new cases reported per 100,000 every seven days in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 916 in the past day, most from Clark County (632). The state’s total cases are now at 368,625. Clark County has a total of 289,746. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 16.3%, unchanged from the previous day’s report. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is even higher, at 16.9%.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Of the 16 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported today, 15 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 4,875 of the state’s 6,096 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is ten deaths per day.

As of July 29, the health district reports there are 178 breakthrough hospitalizations and 40 breakthrough deaths.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,825,982 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 9,226 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Lincoln, Lyon, Nye and Washoe counties.

Clark County’s case rate (1,006 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (16.9%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (270 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,767,262 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Aug. 10. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,215,942 have been administered in the southern part of the state, according to the Health District’s daily dashboard update.

As of today, 48% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 59% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 47% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 1,317 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 287 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 184 were on ventilators.

However, NHA notes that “even as cases slow, historically, significant case counts remain within the hospitals for close to a month once the peak has been reached.”

The Nevada seven-day moving averages are beginning to flatten for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, the organization stated in this week’s report. “This is being driven by the slowing admission rates in southern Nevada.”

“Hospitals report that 95%+/- of all patients hospitalized are unvaccinated. Hence, robust vaccination campaigns remain the best mitigation strategy,” the organization stated two weeks ago.

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard



RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 271,161 recovered cases; that’s 93.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with a new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

