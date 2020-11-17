New restaurants, other local eateries create plan just in case rise in COVID-19 cases bring more restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As coronavirus cases keep rising in Nevada, there is a concern among business owners that the governor will hand down more restrictions.

Restaurant owners in particular, are really worried. Their biggest concern right now is if indoor dining will be taken off the table. Restaurants across the Las Vegas valley are already struggling as it is, with limited capacities. But local eateries are taking proactive action and getting creative with outdoor options.

Crazy Pita is one local business concerned about potentially more restrictions on indoor dining, which other states have already done. These fears come after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said last week that he would be forced to take stronger action if COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the Silver State.

Restaurant owners like Mehdi Zarhloul, who owns Crazy Pita, has decided to take precaution.

“We’re getting ready for the outdoor seating,” said Mehdi Zarhloul, Owner of Crazy Pita.

Zarhloul says heat lamps are being installed outside, and there is also a brand-new barcode system for ordering.

“People can come in and place an order either here at the table, and the order will go directly to the kitchen, and somebody will bring it to their table outside,” Zarhloul said.

Outdoor seating is now also a focus for Mothership Coffee Roasters. Their plan is all about cleanliness and comfort.

[We’re] “bringing blankets out, elctric candles, heated lamps,” said Juanny Romero, CEO, and Founder of Mothership Coffee Roasters. “The blankets as customers use, we go and wash them and replace them. Just different ways for customers to feel safe, while they can enjoy their day-to-day environment.”

But some valley restaurants do not have an outdoor option. Omelet House in the northwest valley says their dining room accounts for 90% of their business. So, if more restrictions are put into place, they will have to bank on deliveries and carry-out orders.

“We’re ramped up for our to-gos and stuff like that,” said Ignazio Sessa, the owner of Omelet House. “We have GrubHub, Uber Eats, DoorDash. We’re getting all that ready to go for us.”

Though things are uncertain, restaurant owners have one common goal.

“Hopefully, we can see an increase in business,” said Zarhloul.

Doing screenings could help businesses stay open. The Nevada Restaurant Association once again sent out documents, in both English and Spanish, so business owners can check whether customers have any symptoms or may have been exposed to the virus.

If they answer “yes” to anything on the checklist, customers should be advised to go home. Here is a link to those documents.