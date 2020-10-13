New questions about COVID-19 risk arise after researching Nevada reinfection case

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — A Nevada man is one of the first cases in the U.S. to test positive for two distinct COVID-19 infections.

The 25-year-old man lives in Washoe County in Northern Nevada. Research published in the “Lancet Journal” said the positive tests came within 48 days, the first in April and second in June with two negative tests in between.

His second infection was more severe than the first, according to the report.

Because of the two distinct infections, health officials have reason to believe “previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2 might not guarantee total immunity in all cases.”

The Washoe County man is the first confirmed reinfected case in Nevada and 5th worldwide.

He has recovered a second time, but the case raises questions about how long people are protected and potentially how protective a vaccine could be.

To read the full report, click HERE.