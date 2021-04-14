NEW: One-fifth of Nevadans fully vaccinated as test positivity rate climbs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 20% of Nevadans are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as the state’s test positivity rate continues to climb.

The state reached the vaccination milestone on Wednesday, according to data posted on the health department’s dashboard.

Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate climbed above 5% on Monday, and has been steadily rising for the past nine days. It currently stands at 5.4%, no longer meeting the CDC’s recommended rate of 5%.

The increase on April 3 was the first time in nearly three months that the test positivity rate grew, as it had been falling since Jan. 13.

Most of the state’s cases 395 confirmed virus cases came from Clark County, which had 298. Nevada’s total cases are now at 309,150. Clark County has a total of 238,853.

Nevada reports no additional COVID-19-related deaths; however, Clark County reports 14 in the past day. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,198 of the state’s 5,339 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is three deaths per day.

There were 7,930 tests performed in the last day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Clark County was taken off the list of flagged Nevada counties on Wednesday, March 3, after 20 consecutive weeks. It has been flagged for case rate since April 13 — 210 per 100,000 over the past 30 days. Testing (175 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (5.1%) are within state acceptable ranges.

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria. In today’s report, Carson City and Douglas County were flagged.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 1,581,218 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of April 13. Of Nevada’s total doses, 1,218,263 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

More than 20% of Nevada’s population has been vaccinated so far, and about 26% of Nevadans currently eligible have completed their vaccinations.

Nevada announced on April 13 that it will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the review of it is complete. This came hours after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause on the single-dose vaccine following reports of a rare type of blood clot occurring in six women days after vaccination.

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Tuesday, April 13.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

The state’s health department is one day behind on hospitalization data. The hospitalization report below is from Monday, April 12.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP on Monday.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 19, and the current total is 322 confirmed/suspected cases.

More information from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of April 14):

Officials say the increase in hospitalized patients for the past two weeks has “not materialized as another wave” and are not significantly impacting hospital capacity right now.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations remain near all-time lows in every region as Nevada gets ready to transition from state oversight to local control. Nevada has been experiencing minor increases in hospitalization over the past few weeks,” according to NHA.

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,988 Dec. 29 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 13

There are 73 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, up two from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 37 patients on ventilators, up seven from the previous day.

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 309,150 confirmed cases and 5,339 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 395 new cases reported in the last day.

Daily case totals have dropped below 1,000 since Jan. 30. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 with 3,402.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,402 Jan. 6 2 3,194 Dec. 4 3 3,159 Nov. 24 4 3,063 Dec. 8 5 2,988 Dec. 22 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Confirmed Cases” tab

The DHHS is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at three.

Nevada surpassed 5,000 deaths on March 3.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows the highest count of fatalities — 48 on Jan. 11, followed by 47 deaths on Dec. 22.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 48 Jan. 11 2 47 Dec. 22 3 46 Dec. 18 4 45 Dec. 10 5 44 Jan. 6, Jan. 9, Jan. 20 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Deaths” tab

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,068,672 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 7,930 in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate, reported as a 14-day average, is at 5.4% as of Tuesday. The rate dropped below 5% on March 20, but began increasing steadily again on April 3 and is now above 5%.

The World Health Organization advises governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 395 new COVID-19 cases, about 75% of them — 298 — were reported in Clark County on Tuesday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Wednesday.

There is now a total of 4,198 deaths, 238,853 confirmed cases and 14,998 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

There were 14 deaths reported in Clark County in the last day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 180.2 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 2,295 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

About a third of the cases (32.9%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (45.7%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January, 12 in February and seven in March. So far in April, two new cases have been reported, with the latest on April 10, bringing the total to 63.

All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 228,779 recovered cases; that’s 95.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV updates its graph noting new cases at the end of each week.

According to the most recent report, three new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, two among students, none involving staff, and no faculty members. A total of 765 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25, 2020.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak set a goal on April 14 of having every Nevada county reopen to 100% capacity by June 1.

The state will hand over the control of mitigation measures to local counties on May 1.

Under Directive 041, effective March 15, if an organizer wants to host a large gathering or event, including conferences, conventions, and trade shows, with more than 250 people, they may now have up to 50% capacity if they complete and submit a Large Gathering COVID-19 Preparedness & Safety Plan Certification Form (“Large Gathering Certification”) to the Department of Business and Industry (B&I).

The baseline standard for gatherings and events will remain at 250 people or 50%, whichever is less, starting on March 15.

More detail:

Nevada is currently working with the third version of the vaccine playbook, which outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents.

While more Nevadans continue to get vaccinated, Gov. Sisolak and local health leaders are continuing to urge the public not to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

