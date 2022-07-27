The full COVID-19 report for July 19-25 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases dropped in Clark County over the past week, and the omicron (BA.5) variant now accounts for nearly three-quarters of the county’s cases, according to data released Wednesday.

The 14-day moving average of new cases (per 100,000 population) declined by about 14% in Clark County compared to last week. Statewide, that average fell even more — 15.8%.

The decline comes a week after numbers leveled off, but over the past three weeks, Clark County’s 14-day average has fallen by 24%. Cases are declining faster than hospitalizations over that three-week period.

The omicron (BA.5) variant remains the dominant strain in the state, with just 72.4% of Clark County’s cases. Data from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory in Reno breaks down more detail on (BA.5) and two subvariants, showing that the (BA.5.5) strain is causing 52% of the cases statewide. An additional 16% of cases are from (BA.5) and subvariants (BA.5.2.1).

The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) cites data that (BA.5) accounts for more than 80% of cases nationwide. “A sore throat and hoarse voice are the top omicron symptoms, according to a study of 62,000 participants,” according to NHA.

Hospitalizations continue to decline statewide, according to NHA, with decreases in Clark County and Carson City, and “flat” levels in Washoe County.

State hospitalization data shows that 16 fewer COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Clark County compared to last week, and five fewer statewide.

Nevada reported 32 deaths, with 31 in Clark County.

Wastewater surveillance showed increases in the amount of COVID-19 DNA in samples taken in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, one Henderson monitoring site, and a monitor in Blue Diamond. Smaller increases were detected in Laughlin, Beatty and one monitor in Pahrump.

The viral counts shown on the dashboard are not the same as individual cases — the counts are just indicators that the virus is present in the community, and often the increases come before anyone in the community gets sick.

A report on the variants present in Southern Nevada shows omicron (BA.5) has increased significantly, now causing 72.4% of cases compared to 50.4% last week. It has replaced the omicron (BA.2) variant as the dominant strain over the past few weeks.

A look at vaccinations shows that 55.18% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 64.63% of the population has initiated vaccination. The statistics have been adjusted to expand the eligible population numbers now that children as young as 6 months are eligible for vaccination. SNHD began offering vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 5 years old in June.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 538 — down from 626 last week

Total cases: 581,693*

Deaths: 31 since last week (total: 8,761)

Hospitalizations: 349 (down 16 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. This week’s count from the state is higher than usual — up 27,806 compared to last week. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 566,534 cases as of this week — up 3,323 cases.

According to a statement today from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, “In a recent review of COVID-19 data, it was found that some laboratory case reporting was being counted by Southern Nevada Health District, but the lab results were not being received by the State. That issue has been resolved and information is now being received by both entities. The cases that were identified in this review occurred between November 2021 and June and will be added to the cumulative confirmed case count on Nevada’s COVID-19 Dashboard today, increasing the State’s total cases by about 25,000.”

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 703 — down from 835 last week

Total cases: 762,932

Deaths: 32 (total: 11,221)

Hospitalizations: 447 (down 5 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, July 19, through Monday, July 25.

