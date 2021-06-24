NEW: Nevada’s test positivity rate shoots up to 4.3%; 10 deaths reported

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Wednesday, June 23

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is climbing steadily, continuing a trend that began less than two weeks ago. It’s now at 4.3%, up from 4.0% yesterday. The state continues to see a rise in daily new cases, according to data released today. The state reported nearly 450 additional COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths from Wednesday, data shows.

CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 448 on Wednesday, most from Clark County (395). The state’s total cases are now at 330,810. Clark County has a total of 257,221. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the past day, nine from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,480 of the state’s 5,664 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is two deaths per day. Nevada had not reported more than nine deaths since the last week of April.

The state’s test positivity rate is at 4.3%, up from 4.0% the previous day, data shows. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17. Clark County’s rate is at 4.4%.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,497,340 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 5,791 in the past day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria. In today’s report, Elko County was flagged.

Clark County cleared all state COVID-19 standards on Wednesday, May 27, when the case rate fell below 200 per 100,000 population over the past 30 days.

The case rate now stands at 162 per 100,000 over the past 30 days. Testing (145 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (4.4%) are within state acceptable ranges.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every weekday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 2,444,661 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of June 23. Of Nevada’s total doses, 1,931,586 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

The state’s health department reports more than 43% of Nevadans currently eligible are fully vaccinated, and more than 51% of the people eligible have initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 42% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

To see a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites and pop-up clinics, click HERE.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP in the past day.

The current number of hospitalizations is 293 confirmed/suspected cases.

“Nevada continues to see cases of COVID-19 within the hospital system. Patient counts remain very low when compared to the previous high-water mark,” the Nevada Hospital Association reports in its most recent update.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has announced it will issue an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from contracting coronavirus. OSHA announced the new standard alongside new general industry guidance. For more information, see https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/ets.

NHA also reports that the CDC has released a framework for treating COVID-19 long-haulers. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-care/post-covidbackground.html.

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 245,871 recovered cases; that’s 95.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report