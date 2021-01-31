NEW: Nevada’s test positivity rate, COVID-19 cases continue downward trend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s test positivity rate and new virus infections continue to see a downward trend, according to data released Sunday.

Nevada reports 959 new COVID-19 cases, with 724 from Clark County. This is the fifth time in the past two weeks that less than 1,000 cases have been reported.

The state’s total cases are now at 278,308. Clark County has a total of 214,108.

The test positivity rate dropped again Saturday, falling from 17.8% to 17.7%, continuing a trend of declines that began on Jan. 14. The record — 22.3% — was reported on Dec. 8, 2020. Clark County’s test positivity rate is 19.2%.

Nevada reports six COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, with two of the deaths reported in Clark County. The state’s 14-day rolling average is now 18 deaths per day.

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Nevada in 84 of the past 89 days.

There were 8,856 tests performed in the last day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

For the 15th week in a row, Clark County was flagged for elevated disease transmission. Clark County remains in the red on Nevada Health Response’s “county criteria tracker.” The county was flagged for elevated disease transmission after meeting the criteria of high case rates and high test positivity. Clark is one of 13 counties flagged in the tracker, updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County has a case rate of 1,585 per 100,000, and a test positivity of 19.2%.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The CDC reports 241,078 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, including 33,923 second doses. As of Jan. 26, 107,190 doses have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The CDC’s vaccination data shows that Nevada has received more than 368,800 vaccine doses as of Jan. 31.

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Saturday, Jan. 30.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

Nevada DHHS does not upload hospitalization data on Sundays. The most recent hospitalization report is from Friday, Jan. 29.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN on Friday, according to data released Saturday.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 48 in the last day, and the current total is 1,242 confirmed/suspected cases.

In its Jan. 28 report, the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) said hospitals are indicating that operations are beginning to normalize. Facilities are again scheduling medically necessary, non-urgent surgeries and several are reviewing their strict visitation policies.

COVID-19 cases are dropping throughout the state, but remain high. In northern Nevada the cases are receding at a faster pace than in the south, NHA reports.

With only four hospitalized influenza cases in the state, NHA says flu is not adding any pressure for hospitals.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of Jan. 28):

Statewide licensed beds occupied: 81%

ICU units occupancy rate: 70%

Ventilators in use: 41%

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,988 Dec. 29 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 6

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR FRIDAY, JAN. 29:

There were 293 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, down 12 from Thursday.

The DHHS report showed 203 patients on ventilators, down 18 from Thursday.

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 278,308 confirmed cases and 4,270 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 959 new cases reported in the last day.

More than 1,000 cases have been reported in Nevada in 84 of the past 89 days. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 with 3,402.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,402 Jan. 6 2 3,194 Dec. 4 3 3,159 Nov. 24 4 3,063 Dec. 8 5 2,988 Dec. 22 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 2

The DHHS is reporting six new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at 18.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows the highest count of fatalities — 46 — on Dec. 22 and Jan. 11, followed by 44 deaths on Dec. 6, Dec. 10 and Dec. 18.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 46 Dec. 22, Jan. 11 2 44 Dec. 6, Dec. 10, Dec. 18 3 42 Jan. 6 4 41 Dec. 30 5 40 Dec. 8 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 3

As of Saturday, a total of 2,488,049 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 8,856 in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity is now being reported as a 14-day average, which puts it at 17.7% as of Saturday, down from 17.8% the day before. It reached 10% on Oct. 24 but before then, Nevada had not recorded a test positivity at or above 10% since Sept. 1.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 959 new COVID-19 cases, more than 75 percent of them — 724 — were reported in Clark County on Saturday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Sunday.

There is now a total of 3,276 deaths, 214,108 confirmed cases and 11,749 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

Southern Nevada surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 cases on Jan. 17.

There were two new deaths reported in Clark County in the last day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 141.3 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 5,686 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

About a third of the cases (30.4%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (45.9%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Twelve new cases were reported in December, 2020. Eleven new cases have been reported in January, with the most recent reported on Jan. 27, bringing the total to 42.

All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Friday, the county estimates a total of 198,091 recovered cases; that’s 92.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV has changed the way it is reporting COVID-19 cases. At the end of each week, the university will update its graph noting new cases.

According to the most recent report, 24 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, 17 among students, six involving staff, and one faculty member. A total of 681 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

Governor Sisolak extended the state’s current mitigation measures another 30 days, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state. It was due to end Jan. 15, 2021.

During a news conference on Jan. 11, health officials Shannon Bennett and Candice McDaniel provided an update on revisions to the state’s vaccine playbook. Nevada is doing away with tiers and implementing a strategy meant to clarify priorities for vaccinating some people, while explaining that not everyone within an age group will be treated equally.

An important distinction comes in the two “lanes” to vaccination outlined in the playbook. There’s the “general population” lane, and there’s the “frontline/essential workforce” lane. To learn more, click HERE.

Nevada is currently working with the third version of the vaccine playbook, which outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents.

Gov. Sisolak is continuing to urge the public not to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

