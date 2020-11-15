NEW: Nevada’s test positivity climbs above 15%, more than 1K COVID-19 cases reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Nevada in 11 of the past 12 days. According to data released today, the state recorded 1,177 cases and one new death. Nearly three-quarters of those cases — 877 — came from Clark County.

Nevada shattered its daily COVID-19 case record for the third time this week, reporting 2,269 positive tests on Friday — the first time the state has reported more than 2,000 since the pandemic began.

Test positivity has grown to 15.1 percent in data for tests performed on Saturday, continuing an upward trend that has seen the rate climb sharply since the end of October.

Governor Sisolak announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet Saturday morning, he asked Nevadans to stay at home when they can to limit the spread of the virus.

There is now a total of 120,183 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 95,517 in Clark County, since the pandemic began.

According to Nevada Health Response, Nevada reported 12,629 tests were performed on Saturday. The state typically reports between 8,000 and 10,000 tests a day.

Nevada surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Oct. 31.

For the fourth week in a row, Clark County was flagged for elevated disease transmission. Clark County remains in the red on Nevada Health Response’s “county criteria tracker.” The county was flagged for elevated disease transmission after meeting the criteria of high case rates and high test positivity. Clark is one of 13 counties flagged in the tracker, updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County has a case rate of 848 per 100,000, and a test positivity of 13.0 percent.

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Saturday, Nov. 14.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

NOTE: Nevada Health Response does not update Nevada hospitalizations on Sunday. The most recent report is from Friday, Nov. 13.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP on Friday and broke 1,000, according to data released Saturday. The last time the state recorded more than 1,000 hospitalizations was on Aug. 9.

Nevada reported 1,025 confirmed/suspected cases on Friday, up 40 from the previous day.

Nevada is continuing to see a resurgence in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA). The state has reported nearly 150 more hospitalizations over the past week.

In its Nov. 13 report, the NHA noted: “The last time Nevada experienced a similar number of hospitalizations, on the upslope of the epi curve, was July 13, 2020. The increase during the July upswing lasted another 20+ days before cresting.

“Currently, 19% of all people hospitalized have COVID-19. These patients are using 15% of all staffed beds, 24% of all ICU beds and 10% of the ventilator inventory,” according to the NHA.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of Nov. 12):

Statewide hospital occupancy rates: 80%

ICU units occupancy rate: 73%

Ventilators in use: 30%

The state set a record for hospitalized patients on July 31 with 1,165 cases.

The highest numbers of hospitalizations have all been reported since July 23.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,165 July 31 2 1,160 July 23 3 1,159 July 30 4 1,152 August 2 5 1,148 August 4 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 6

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR FRIDAY, NOV. 13:

There were 243 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state Friday, down four from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 120 patients on ventilators, up one from the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 6

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 120,183 confirmed cases and 1,909 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 1,177 new cases reported in the last day.

More than 1,000 cases have been reported in Nevada in 11 of the past 12 days.

The DHHS is reporting one new COVID-19-related death statewide in the past 24 hours, and a 14-day rolling average of five deaths daily.

It is important to note there is a delay in death reporting by both the state and county.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends, page 3 of DHHS dashboard) shows Aug. 6 had the highest count of fatalities with 27, followed by 26 deaths on Aug. 5.

The highest number of fatalities recorded in a single-day:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 27 deaths Aug. 6 2 26 deaths Aug. 5 3 23 deaths Aug. 15 4 22 deaths Aug. 11 5 21 deaths Aug. 9 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 3

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Nov. 14 with 2,269.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 2,269 Nov. 14 2 1,857 Nov. 13 3 1,824 Nov. 7 4 1,562 Nov. 6 5 1,469 Nov. 12 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 2

The state’s health experts say as more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Saturday, a total of 1,426,082 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 12,629 in the past 24 hours. According to the state, a transition to a “testing encounters” methodology to account for people who receive both a rapid and PCR test on the same day will result in an overall decrease in the total reported number of tests by 3.8%.

With new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising over the past several weeks, Nevada’s test positivity rate has risen above 10 percent. The test positivity is now being reported as a 14-day average, which puts it at 15.1% as of Saturday. It reached 10% on Oct. 24 but before then, Nevada had not recorded a test positivity at or above 10% since September 1.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 1,177 new COVID-19 cases, 877 of them were reported in Clark County on Saturday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Sunday.

There is now a total of 1,618 deaths, 95,517 confirmed cases and 7,802 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

Like Nevada, Clark County is experiencing a resurgence in hospitalizations, according to the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

There was one new death reported in Clark County in the last day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 69.5 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 6,487 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

More than a third of the cases (37.7%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (47.4%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Three new cases were added last week. One new case was added this week.

Since Sept. 10, six additional cases have been reported; one on Sept. 30, one on Oct. 2, one each on Nov. 4-6, and one on Nov. 10, bringing the total to 15. All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Friday, the county estimates a total of 82,491 recovered cases; that’s 87.2% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV has changed the way it is reporting COVID-19 cases. At the end of each week, the university will update its graph noting new cases.

According to the most recent report, four new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, all of which were students. A total of 393 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25.

CLICK HERE TO SEE UNLV’S COVID-19 REPORT.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

As Nevada sees an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Sisolak is again encouraging Nevadans to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, or the state-wide situation might worsen. In a passionate plea on Tuesday, Nov. 10, the governor requested that all Nevada residents follow a “Stay at Home 2.0” order for the next two weeks.

Sisolak said the state needs the next two weeks to bring testing timelines down, catch up on contact tracing and relieve Nevada’s healthcare infrastructure.

During a press conference on Oct. 20, Gov. Sisolak said the state is starting to see a fall surge of COVID-19. He made it clear that it is not the time to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday, Sept. 29, that the group gathering limit will adjust to 250 people — five times the current limit of 50 people under COVID-19 regulations.

The change took effect Thursday, Oct. 1.

This means that many events can soon return to Nevada, including live performances and church services. WATCH: Gov. Sisolak raises cap on crowds to 250, effective Thursday.

Nevada is still continuing to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, and is seeing progress with the downward trend of hospitalizations and cases. In August , Gov. Sisolak announced that Nevada’s new long-term plan will be state managed, but locally executed.

Here is a quick breakdown of how it works:

Every week, the state will update the Elevated Disease Transmission Criteria for each county. That includes testing, case rates and positivity rates.

Counties at high risk will need to create and implement an action plan that targets sources of infection and community spread.

For more on this new approach, click HERE.

After Gov. Sisolak extended Phase 1 restrictions of bars in Clark County on July 10, the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force voted Sept. 17 to allow Clark County bars, taverns, wineries, and similar businesses to reopen. The establishments reopened on Sept. 20. Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force votes to allow Clark County bars, taverns to reopen

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

