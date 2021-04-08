NEW: Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate heads higher; record testing reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rising from 4.5% to 4.7% in one day, Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate showed signs it could be headed higher in the days ahead.

Nevada’s test positivity rate still remains under the recommended WHO goal of 5%, but is continued to climb for the fourth consecutive day, data released Thursday shows.

The increase on April 3 was the first time in nearly three months that the test positivity rate grew, as it had been falling since Jan. 13. It fell below the 5% WHO goal on March 20 for the first time since June 19, 2020.

Also, Nevada reported a record 32,347 tests — far above normal levels. More than 20,000 tests had been reported only five times previously, with the previous high of 28,901 on Nov. 19 last year.

Nevada reports five additional COVID-19-related deaths in the past day, with four from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,161 of the state’s 5,313 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is three deaths per day.

The state’s 386 new virus cases included 353 from Clark County. Nevada’s total cases are now at 306,315. Clark County has a total of 236,483.

Coronavirus vaccine data, updated every other weekday by the state’s health department, shows more than 17% of Nevada’s population is now vaccinated, a number that should grow rapidly over the next few weeks.

There were 32,347 tests performed in the last day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Nevada Hospital Association reported today that Nevada is experiencing a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, “but not at a rate that is placing any significant burden on the healthcare system,” its report notes.

Clark County was taken off the list of flagged Nevada counties on Wednesday, March 3, after 20 consecutive weeks. It was flagged for case rate on Sunday, April 4 but has since been down — 195 per 100,000 over the past 30 days. Testing (194 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (4.5%) are within state acceptable ranges.

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria. In today’s report, Lyon County was flagged.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 1,426,379 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of April 7. Of Nevada’s total doses, 1,062,827 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

More than 17% of Nevada’s population has been vaccinated so far, and more than 22% of Nevadans currently eligible have completed their vaccinations.

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Wednesday, April 7.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP on Wednesday, according to data released Thursday.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 25, and the current total is 341 confirmed/suspected cases.

More information from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of April 7):

Officials warn that stable hospital numbers, which we’ve seen in recent weeks, could be a sign that we are just between waves.

“Nevada is experiencing a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations but not at a rate that is placing any significant burden on the healthcare system,” according to NHA.

The NHA predicted in its report last week that hospitals could reasonably anticipate experiencing volume increases starting between April 5-11.

While this appears to be occurring, the NHA “believes the increases will be at a slower tempo and will not overpower hospital capacity based on the appreciated vaccine effectiveness and the public’s

continued willingness to receive the vaccine. In the meantime, the continued need for social

distancing and individual responsibility cannot be understated.”

Patients most commonly hospitalized are in the 60-69 age group, and patients who died were most commonly 70-79 years old.

“The 65+ year-old age groups have been eligible for vaccination for a significant period of time in Nevada,” and as a result, the NHA says the “percentages of hospitalized persons in these age groups have continued to decline this year.”

The organization believes this is evidence of vaccine effectiveness within this population. Vaccines are now open to all Nevadans ages 16 and older.

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,988 Dec. 29 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

There are 64 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, down four from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 32 patients on ventilators, down seven from the previous day.

You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 306,315 confirmed cases and 5,313 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 386 new cases reported in the last day.

Daily case totals have dropped below 1,000 since Jan. 30. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 with 3,402.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,402 Jan. 6 2 3,194 Dec. 4 3 3,159 Nov. 24 4 3,063 Dec. 8 5 2,988 Dec. 22 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Confirmed Cases” tab

The DHHS is reporting five new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at three.

Nevada surpassed 5,000 deaths on March 3.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows the highest count of fatalities — 48 on Jan. 11, followed by 47 deaths on Dec. 22.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 48 Jan. 11 2 47 Dec. 22 3 46 Dec. 18 4 45 Dec. 10 5 44 Jan. 6, Jan. 9, Jan. 20 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Deaths” tab

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,024,372 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 32,347 in the past 24 hours.

Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is now under 5% and in line with the World Health Organization’s goal.

The test positivity rate, reported as a 14-day average, is at 4.7% as of Wednesday. The rate dropped below 5% on March 20.

The World Health Organization advises governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 386 new COVID-19 cases, about 91% of them — 353 — were reported in Clark County on Wednesday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Thursday.

There is now a total of 4,161 deaths, 236,483 confirmed cases and 14,777 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

There were four deaths reported in Clark County in the last day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 178.6 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 1,349 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

About a third of the cases (32.9%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (45.7%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January, 12 in February and seven in March. So far in April, one new case has been reported, with the latest on April 6, bringing the total to 62.

All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 226,472 recovered cases; that’s 95.9% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV updates its graph noting new cases at the end of each week.

According to the most recent report, three new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, two among students, none involving staff, and one faculty member. A total of 763 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25, 2020.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

On Feb. 11, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a “safe reopening plan” that began on Monday, Feb. 15, with capacity limits being lifted to 35% or 50% for certain businesses and activities. This will be determined by risk-level.

On March 12, the governor announced that starting on March 15, the allowable capacity for large gatherings will increase.

Under Directive 041, effective March 15, if an organizer wants to host a large gathering or event, including conferences, conventions, and trade shows, with more than 250 people, they may now have up to 50% capacity if they complete and submit a Large Gathering COVID-19 Preparedness & Safety Plan Certification Form (“Large Gathering Certification”) to the Department of Business and Industry (B&I).

The baseline standard for gatherings and events will remain at 250 people or 50%, whichever is less, starting on March 15.

The reopening plan expands capacity to 50% on March 15 at almost all businesses and activities, and on May 1, decisions will shift from the state to local authorities:

More detail:

Nevada is currently working with the third version of the vaccine playbook, which outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents.

Gov. Sisolak is continuing to urge the public not to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

