NEW: Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate drops to 5%, meeting WHO goal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has fallen back down to 5.0%, meeting the recommended goal set by the World Health Organization, data released Monday shows.

The rate dropped from 5.3% to 5.0% over the weekend, continuing a trend of decreases reported over the past month. The last time Nevada recorded a 5% test positivity rate was on April 11.

Nevada reported 542 new COVID-19 cases, most from Clark County (457), over the weekend. Nevada’s total cases are now at 321,081. Clark County has a total of 248,793. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

The health department reports more than 30% of Nevada’s population is now fully vaccinated, and more than 45% of the people eligible have initiated vaccinations.

Nevada reports three additional COVID-19-related deaths, two from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,360 of the state’s 5,533 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is two deaths per day.

There were 17,313 tests performed over the weekend, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Clark County was taken off the list of flagged Nevada counties on Wednesday, March 3, after 20 consecutive weeks. It has been flagged for case rate since April 13 — 240 per 100,000 over the past 30 days. Testing (217 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (5.1%) are within state acceptable ranges.

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria. In today’s report, Elko, Esmeralda, Lyon and Storey counties were flagged.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 2,108,022 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of May 16. Of Nevada’s total doses, 1,643,404 have been administered in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s daily dashboard update.

More than 36% of Nevadans currently eligible have completed their vaccinations.

Clark County Vaccine Snapshot, as of May 12 (data provided weekly by the Southern Nevada Health District):

MANUFACTURER TOTAL Pfizer-BioNTech 977,840 Moderna 561,132 Johnson & Johnson (single-dose) — no longer on pause 63,108 1,602,080 Data provided by SNHD

To find out when and where you can expect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click HERE.

Below is the full COVID-19 report from over the weekend, May 14-16.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP on Sunday.

The current number of hospitalizations is 313 confirmed/suspected cases.

More information from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of May 12):

Nevada has effectively “flattened the curve” through the use of vaccines, according to the NHA.

“Hospitalizations and other metrics continue to fluctuate, however, no organized wave is forming,” according to NHA’s weekly update.

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,988 Dec. 29 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR SUNDAY, MAY 16

There are 67 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, down three from Friday’s report.

The DHHS report showed 32 patients on ventilators, down one from Friday’s report.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 321,081 confirmed cases and 5,533 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 542 new cases reported over the weekend.

Daily case totals have been below 1,000 since Jan. 30. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 with 3,402.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,402 Jan. 6 2 3,194 Dec. 4 3 3,159 Nov. 24 4 3,063 Dec. 8 5 2,988 Dec. 22 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Confirmed Cases” tab

The DHHS is reporting three new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at two.

Nevada surpassed 5,000 deaths on March 3.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows the highest count of fatalities — 48 on Jan. 11, followed by 47 deaths on Dec. 22.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 48 Jan. 11 2 47 Dec. 22 3 46 Dec. 10, Dec. 18 4 45 Jan. 9, Jan. 10 5 44 Dec. 30, Jan. 6, Jan. 20 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Deaths” tab

As of Sunday, a total of 3,313,303 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 17,313 over the weekend.

The test positivity rate, reported as a 14-day average, is at 5.0% as of Sunday. The rate dropped below 5% on March 20, but began increasing steadily again on April 3 and is now above 5%.

The World Health Organization advises governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 542 new COVID-19 cases, about 84% of them — 457 — were reported in Clark County over the weekend, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Monday.

There is now a total of 4,360 deaths, 248,793 confirmed cases and 16,189 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

There were two deaths reported in Clark County in the past day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 187.2 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

About a third of the cases (33.0%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (45.7%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January, 12 in February and seven in March. So far in April, three new cases have been reported, with the latest on April 15, bringing the total to 64.

All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 238,384 recovered cases; that’s 95.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak set a goal on April 14 of having every Nevada county reopen to 100% capacity by June 1, and signed an emergency to directive on April 20 to see the plan through.

Clark County leaders approved a reopening plan Tuesday, April 20 to increase capacity from 50% to 80% and reduce social distancing from six feet to three feet starting May 1, when the county takes control of mitigation efforts for COVID-19. The state approved the plan on April 27.

Some new changes include:

Increase capacity from 50% to 80%

Decrease social distancing from six feet to three feet

Remove all social distancing and capacity guidelines once 60% of population has received at least one vaccine dose

Increase the number of patrons per restaurant table from six to 12

Gov. Sisolak announced May 13 that Nevada will follow the CDC’s updated guidance for indoor mask-wearing. The CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report