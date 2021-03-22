NEW: Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity, cases, hospitalizations continue to drop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate, cases and hospitalizations continue to fall, data released Monday shows.

The test positivity rate is at 4.8% — down from 4.9% the previous day. It fell below the 5% WHO goal on Saturday for the first time since June 19, 2020. The rate has fallen fast since Jan. 14, when it was 21.6%.

Nevada’s 156 new COVID-19 cases included 78 from Clark County, data shows. The state’s total cases are now at 301,334. Clark County has a total of 232,808. Daily case totals have dropped below 1,000 since Jan. 30.

In the past day, two new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Nevada, one of which was from Clark County. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,049 of the state’s 5,174 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is now four deaths per day.

Nevada passed 1 million vaccinations last week, and 398,635 people are now fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus vaccine data, updated every other weekday by the state’s health department, shows that more than 12% of the state’s population is vaccinated, a number that should grow rapidly over the next six weeks.

There are currently 300 COVID-19 patients in the state.

There were 5,706 tests performed in the last day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Clark County was taken off the list of flagged Nevada counties on Wednesday, March 3, after 20 consecutive weeks. The county’s case rate — 236 per 100,000 over the past 30 days — remains above state goals, but testing (223 tests per day per 100,000) and the test positivity rate (4.8%) are now within state acceptable ranges.

March 12 marked the first time in more than six months that no counties were flagged in the tracker, which is updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard. As of today’s report, Douglas County was flagged for elevated transmission risk.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The “vaccinations” tab on the DHHS dashboard provides updated immunization numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Click HERE to see the dashboard. Be sure to click the “vaccinations” tab under the “Current Status” top tab.

The state’s health department reports 1,091,614 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of March 21. Of Nevada’s total doses, 796,812 have been administered in Clark County.

More than 12% of Nevada’s population has been vaccinated, so far.

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Sunday, March 21.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN on Sunday, according to data released Monday.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by three in the last day, and the current total is 300 confirmed/suspected cases.

The past few days have been some of the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations the state has seen since the Nevada Hospital Association started tracking this indicator almost a year ago.

(NOTE: Daily stats from the NHA will no longer be provided after Feb. 26. Going forward, a weekly update will be provided on Wednesdays.)

More information from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of March 17):

“Declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations continue for the fourteenth straight week. This downward trend started on or about December 17, 2020, and while the decent is slowing down, the numbers continue to shrink,” the NHA reports in its Week 12 weekly wrap-up.

Emergency Department visits for COVID-19-related symptoms remained in the range of 8-9%

of all visits, consistent with last week’s reported numbers.

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,988 Dec. 29 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR SUNDAY, MARCH 21:

There are 70 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, unchanged from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 30 patients on ventilators, down five from the previous day.

You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Hospitalizations” tab

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 301,334 confirmed cases and 5,174 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 156 new cases reported in the last day.

Daily case totals have dropped below 1,000 since Jan. 30. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 with 3,402.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,402 Jan. 6 2 3,194 Dec. 4 3 3,159 Nov. 24 4 3,063 Dec. 8 5 2,988 Dec. 22 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Confirmed Cases” tab

The DHHS is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at four.

Nevada surpassed 5,000 deaths on March 3.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows the highest count of fatalities — 48 on Jan. 11, followed by 47 deaths on Dec. 22.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 48 Jan. 11 2 47 Dec. 22 3 46 Dec. 18 4 45 Dec. 10, Jan. 9 5 43 Jan. 6 You can find this data on the Nevada DHHS coronavirus dashboard, under the “Trends — Deaths” tab

As of Sunday, a total of 2,889,644 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 5,706 in the past 24 hours.

After falling steadily for two months, Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is now under 5% and in line with the World Health Organization’s goal.

The test positivity rate, reported as a 14-day average, is at 4.8% as of Sunday, DOWN from 4.9% the previous day. The rate dropped below 5% on March 20.

The state’s test positivity rate has continued to fall since Jan. 14, revealing a good sign Nevada’s mitigation efforts are working as most of the state’s COVID-19 data, including hospitalizations and cases, continue on a downward trajectory.

The World Health Organization advises governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 156 new COVID-19 cases, about 50% of them — 78 — were reported in Clark County on Sunday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Monday.

There is now a total of 4,049 deaths, 232,808 confirmed cases and 14,163 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

There was one death reported in Clark County in the last day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 173.8 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 1,019 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

About a third of the cases (32.2%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (45.6%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January and 12 in February. So far in March, five new cases have been reported, with the latest on March 18, bringing the total to 59.

All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

RECOVERY CASES

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 223,518 recovered cases; that’s 96% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV updates its graph noting new cases at the end of each week.

According to the most recent report, six new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, three among students, one involving staff, and two faculty members. A total of 756 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25, 2020.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

On Feb. 11, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a “safe reopening plan” that began on Monday, Feb. 15, with capacity limits being lifted to 35% or 50% for certain businesses and activities. This will be determined by risk-level.

On March 12, the governor announced that starting on March 15, the allowable capacity for large gatherings will increase.

Under Directive 041, effective March 15, if an organizer wants to host a large gathering or event, including conferences, conventions, and trade shows, with more than 250 people, they may now have up to 50% capacity if they complete and submit a Large Gathering COVID-19 Preparedness & Safety Plan Certification Form (“Large Gathering Certification”) to the Department of Business and Industry (B&I).

The baseline standard for gatherings and events will remain at 250 people or 50%, whichever is less, starting on March 15.

The reopening plan expands capacity to 50% on March 15 at almost all businesses and activities, and on May 1, decisions will shift from the state to local authorities:

More detail:

Nevada is currently working with the third version of the vaccine playbook, which outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents.

Gov. Sisolak is continuing to urge the public not to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

