NEW: Nevada’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping as weekend case count declines

Below is the full COVID-19 report for the weekend of Oct. 8-10.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hospitalizations continue to drop statewide as Nevada reports its lowest COVID-19 weekend case count since July 5 in data released today.

Combined case counts for Friday, Saturday and Sunday showed a continuing decline, with 1,636 cases statewide and 1,095 in Clark County.

Hospitalizations are at their lowest level since early July, with 778 COVID-19 patients statewide as of Sunday. That’s 539 fewer patients than the most recent peak two months ago.

Nevada reports 30 deaths, with 22 from Clark County.

In a trend continuing from late last week, the state’s test positivity rate dropped slightly, while Clark County’s test positivity increased. Nevada overall is at 8.3%, while Clark County is at 7.0%.

Cases have shifted away from Clark County over the past month of the current COVID-19 spike, but the mask mandate has remained in place statewide. The state is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the mask rule. The mandate will remain in place in each county until the following conditions are met:

The COVID-19 test positivity rate must be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population over 7 days) must be below 50.

Clark County is currently at 7.0% test positivity and the case rate is at 118.0, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Nevada continues to be labeled a place with high COVID-19 transmission and Clark County remains “an area of concern,” according to an updated White House report. The county was first labeled a “sustained hot spot” on July 5.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES, DEATHS AND TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 1,636 since Friday, with 1,095 in Clark County in the past day. The state’s total cases are now at 428,043. Clark County has a total of 325,035. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Confirmed Cases” tab of the DHHS dashboard

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 8.3%, down from 8.4% on Friday. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is at 7.0%, up from 6.9% on Friday.

Of the 30 additional COVID-19-related deaths, 22 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 5,765 of the state’s 7,315 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is 10 deaths per day.

As of Sept. 30, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 158 breakthrough deaths, 482 breakthrough hospitalizations and 10,449 breakthrough cases. The county did not give an update last week.

As of yesterday, a total of 5,041,655 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 40,691 since yesterday.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

The test positivity rate in Clark County has dropped below 8%, which takes the county off the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. If the county can sustain levels for test positivity and testing, state restrictions — including mask requirements — could be relaxed. A separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently 118.0 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey and Washoe counties are flagged.

Clark County’s case rate (539 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) is flagged in data reported today. Test positivity rate (7.0%) and testing (364 tests per day per 100,000) are within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 3,169,661 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Oct. 10.

As of today, more than 54% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 63% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 54% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN (-44) since Friday.

The current number of hospitalizations is 778 confirmed/suspected cases. Hospitals reported 189 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 114 were on ventilators. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

The Nevada Hospital Association is not filing a weekly COVID update this week. It should return on Oct. 13.

You can find this data under the “Current Status — Hospitalizations” tab of the DHHS dashboard

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 309,046 recovered cases; that’s 95.1% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

MITIGATION MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

The CDC reversed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases rise. Most of Nevada falls into those two risk categories.

Nevada said it would adopt the CDC’s guidance with the new mask guideline that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This overrides Clark County’s employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On Aug. 16, Gov. Sisolak signed a new directive that allows fully vaccinated attendees at large gatherings to remove their masks, but only if the venue chooses to require everyone in attendance to provide proof of vaccination. Those who have just one shot and are not “fully vaccinated” would still be allowed to attend, as would children under 12, but both would need to wear masks.

Masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

