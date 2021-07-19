NEW: Nevada’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases soar as state hits 12% test positivity over the weekend

Below is the full COVID-19 report for the past weekend, July 16-18

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate hit 12% on Monday as cases and hospitalizations soared over the weekend, data shows.

The state’s test positivity rate climbed from 11.3% to 12%, with Clark County hitting 13.5%.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Nevada hospitals jumped by 75 to a total of 894, according to data released Monday. Hospitals reported 196 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 92 were on ventilators — all levels Nevada hasn’t seen since mid-February.

New state COVID-19 cases jumped by more than 2,000 since Friday, with 1,900 reported in Clark County. About 92% of the state’s cases came from Southern Nevada.

On Friday, the Southern Nevada Health District recommended that everyone — vaccinated or not — should wear a mask in crowded indoor public settings.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 2,067 over the weekend, most from Clark County (1,907). The state’s total cases are now at 345,163. Clark County has a total of 270,421. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 12%, up from 11.3% on Friday. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is even higher, at 13.5%, up from Friday’s report of 12.7%.

Nevada reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths, all from Clark County in the past 24 hours. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,566 of the state’s 5,761 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is three deaths per day.

As of Sunday, a total of 3,631,541 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 17,777 in the past day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Churchill, Elko, Esmeralda, Lyon, Mineral and Nye counties.

Clark County’s case rate (570 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (13.5%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (183 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,611,811 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of July 18. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,070,421 have been administered in the southern part of the state, according to the Health District’s daily dashboard update.

As of today, 46% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 55% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that nearly 45% of its eligible residents is fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP over the weekend, increasing by 75 patients.

The current number of hospitalizations is 894 confirmed/suspected cases.

“Nevada’s resurgence continues with COVID-19-related hospitalizations increasing in the southern region,” according to the most recent report from the Nevada Hospital Association.

Full statement released Wednesday, July 14, from the Nevada Hospital Association:

“The general population appears desensitized to the threat, and individuals are not following CDC guidelines related to mask-wearing for unvaccinated persons or maintaining social distancing in crowded

indoor locations. Vaccinations have plateaued, and while most patients are unvaccinated, hospitals are seeing some breakthrough cases requiring advanced medical treatments. COVID-19 patients account for approximately 14% of the relative demand placed on hospitals statewide and 16% of the relative demand in the southern region (confirmed and suspected/ total census). Some facilities are reporting increased hospital and ICU occupancy rates (at or above 90%); however, most of these patients are all-cause hospitalizations. Hospitals are not reporting shortages of ventilators, supplies, vaccines, or other therapeutics, although ICU and ventilator use is increasing.” NEVADA HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 253,126 recovered cases; that’s 94.3% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

