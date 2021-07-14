NEW: Nevada’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations climbing fast as Clark County reports 11.8% test positivity

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Tuesday, July 13

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “general population appears desensitized to the threat,” the Nevada Hospital Association stated in its most recent report, as the state’s test positivity rate, cases, and hospitalizations rapidly climb.

“Individuals are not following CDC guidelines related to mask-wearing for unvaccinated persons or maintaining social distancing in crowded indoor locations,” the organization noted.

Hospitalizations continue to increase daily, with the total number of patients now at 780.

Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nevada in the past day, along with six virus-related deaths, as the state’s test positivity rate climbed to 10.4%, according to data released Wednesday.

The White House COVID-19 Team’s most recent report labeled Clark County a “sustained hotspot” under its “area of concern continuum” for new COVID-19 infections, meaning it’s a community that has “had a high sustained case burden and may be higher risk for experiencing healthcare resource limitations.”

Nevada and Arizona were identified as high transmission states in the national report.

Clark County’s test positivity rate is fueling the increase in Nevada, jumping up from 11.3% to 11.8% in the past day, and rising daily for the past month. Southern Nevada accounted for about 90% of the additional cases reported statewide on Tuesday.

A BREAKDOWN OF CASES & DEATHS & TESTING

Nevada’s case count grew by 692 on Tuesday, most from Clark County (622). The state’s total cases are now at 341,292. Clark County has a total of 266,846. It’s important to note that the state no longer updates the dashboard on the weekend or holidays, which may be why Monday and Tuesday reports show higher case and death totals.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is at 10.4%, data shows, up from 10%. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization’s goal, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28. Clark County’s rate is even higher, at 11.8%.

Nevada reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths, all from Clark County in the past 24 hours. Nevada’s most populous county now accounts for 4,545 of the state’s 5,737 deaths. The 14-day rolling average is three deaths per day.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,598,816 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 7,747 in the past day.

TRACKING NV COUNTIES

July 6 was the first time since March 3 that Clark County had been flagged for elevated disease transmission (A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission if it meets two or three of the above criteria). In today’s report, Clark remains flagged, along with Churchill, Elko, Esmeralda, Lyon and Nye counties.

Clark County’s case rate (447 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (11.8%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (163 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The state’s health department reports 2,584,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of July 13. Of Nevada’s total doses, 2,055,540 have been administered in the southern part of the state, according to the Health District’s daily dashboard update.

As of today, 46% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 54% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that nearly 45% of its eligible residents is fully vaccinated, edging closer to its goal of 60%.

A BREAKDOWN OF NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data on weekends or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP in the past day, increasing by 23 patients.

The current number of hospitalizations is 780 confirmed/suspected cases.

“Nevada’s resurgence continues with COVID-19-related hospitalizations increasing in the southern region,” according to the most recent report from the Nevada Hospital Association.

Full statement released today from the Nevada Hospital Association:

“The general population appears desensitized to the threat, and individuals are not following CDC guidelines related to mask-wearing for unvaccinated persons or maintaining social distancing in crowded

indoor locations. Vaccinations have plateaued, and while most patients are unvaccinated, hospitals are seeing some breakthrough cases requiring advanced medical treatments. COVID-19 patients account for approximately 14% of the relative demand placed on hospitals statewide and 16% of the relative demand in the southern region (confirmed and suspected/ total census). Some facilities are reporting increased hospital and ICU occupancy rates (at or above 90%); however, most of these patients are all-cause hospitalizations. Hospitals are not reporting shortages of ventilators, supplies, vaccines, or other therapeutics, although ICU and ventilator use is increasing.” NEVADA HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION

To give some perspective, the state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

RECOVERY CASES IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Southern Nevada continues to increase. The latest county update estimates a total of 252,171 recovered cases; that’s 94.5% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1 and social distancing guidelines lifted, helping the state return to mostly pre-pandemic times, with some exceptions.

Fully-vaccinated Nevadans no longer have to wear masks. However, masks still must be worn when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

