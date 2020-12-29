NEW: Nevada surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations continue upward trend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reached a grim milestone on Tuesday as it surpassed 3,000 COVID-19-related deaths with the addition of 46 in the last day, data shows.

With these additional deaths, Nevada’s 14-day rolling average is 19 deaths per day. Forty-two of the 46 deaths reported in the past 24 hours were from Clark County.

There have been 697 deaths this month due to COVID-19. The virus is the leading cause of death in Nevada for December, state health officials noted Tuesday.

The 1,747 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Monday brought Nevada’s total to 220,124. Clark County reported 967 new cases, for a total of 166,285.

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Nevada in 54 of the past 56 days.

Hospitalizations increased for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with a total of 1,929 COVID-19 patients. This is up from 1,899 on Sunday. The number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients decreased by 13, bringing the statewide total to 414 in the latest COVID-19 report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Since falling below 20 percent on Dec. 18, Nevada’s test positivity has been steady. After rising slightly on Dec. 27 to 19.9 percent, the test positivity rate remained the same on Monday.

According to Nevada Health Response, there were 9,902 tests performed on Monday.

For the 11th week in a row, Clark County was flagged for elevated disease transmission. Clark County remains in the red on Nevada Health Response’s “county criteria tracker.” The county was flagged for elevated disease transmission after meeting the criteria of high case rates and high test positivity. Clark is one of 16 counties flagged in the tracker, updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County has a case rate of 2,143 per 100,000, and a test positivity of 20 percent.

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Monday, Dec. 28.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

Nevada is continuing to see a resurgence in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA).

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP for the fourth day in a row on Monday, according to data released Tuesday.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 30 in the last day, and the current total is 1,929 confirmed/suspected cases.

In its Dec. 28 report, the Nevada Hospital Association states: “Hospitals remain near 74-80%

capacity in both ward and intensive care occupancy. PPE and ventilator status remain good. Staffing remains a challenge in the urban centers throughout the state.”

COVID-19 has been accounting for approximately 17 to 20% of daily emergency department visits over the past 60 days, the NHA reports.

“At this point, it is too soon to determine the impacts from the holidays. It is possible we may see an increase in testing numbers within the next week if people choose not to seek testing over the holiday, or because locations were limited over the holiday weekend,” Caleb Cage, State of Nevada COVID-19 Response Director said during the Monday COVID-19 call with media.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of Dec. 28):

Statewide licensed beds occupied: 80%

ICU units occupancy rate: 74%

Ventilators in use: 45%

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,979 Dec. 14 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 6

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR MONDAY, DEC. 28:

There were 414 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, a decrease of 13 from Sunday.

The DHHS report showed 282 patients on ventilators, down one from Sunday.

Click HERE to view DHHS hospitalizations, page 6

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Nevada surpassed 3,000 deaths on Tuesday. There are now 220,124 confirmed cases and 3,019 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 1,747 new cases reported in the last day.

More than 1,000 cases have been reported in Nevada in 54 of the past 56 days. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Dec. 4 with 3,194.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,194 Dec. 4 2 3,159 Nov. 24 3 3,063 Dec. 8 4 2,988 Dec. 22 5 2,912 Nov. 27 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 2

The DHHS is reporting 46 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at 19.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows Dec. 6 had the highest count of fatalities with 39, followed by 38 deaths on Dec. 10.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 39 Dec. 6 2 38 Dec. 10 3 35 Dec. 2 4 34 Dec. 8 5 32 Nov. 29, Dec. 9 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 3

As of Monday, a total of 2,057,266 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 9,902 in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity is now being reported as a 14-day average, which puts it at 19.9% as of Monday, the same that was reported Sunday. It reached 10% on Oct. 24 but before then, Nevada had not recorded a test positivity at or above 10% since Sept. 1.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to view the DHHS Dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, more than 55 percent of them — 967— were reported in Clark County on Monday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Tuesday.

There was a relatively low number of cases reported Monday due to limited testing over the holiday weekend.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) notes that reporting of Sunday’s data was incomplete. It “received laboratory reports from all major laboratories; however, the number of electronic laboratory reports received today is significantly less than usual,” SNHD noted in a press release Monday.

There is now a total of 2,309 deaths, 166,285 confirmed cases and 10,092 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

Like Nevada, Clark County is experiencing a resurgence in hospitalizations.

There were 42 new deaths reported in Clark County in the last day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 99.1 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 9,659 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

About a third of the cases (32.7%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (46.4%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Ten new cases have been reported in December, including the most recent on Dec. 29, bringing the total to 29. Three additional cases were reported on Dec. 29.

An additional eight cases were added in November. All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Monday, the county estimates a total of 147,496 recovered cases; that’s 88.7% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV has changed the way it is reporting COVID-19 cases. At the end of each week, the university will update its graph noting new cases.

According to the most recent report, 25 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, 12 among students, 13 involving staff, and no faculty members. A total of 564 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25.

CLICK HERE TO SEE UNLV’S COVID-19 REPORT.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

Governor Sisolak announced Dec. 13 that he would be extending the statewide pause, due to end Dec. 15, through Jan. 15, 2021. This comes as Nevada continues to see an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Nearly two weeks before the statewide pause announcement, Gov. Sisolak pleaded with Nevadans to follow a “Stay at Home 2.0” order for two weeks. Sisolak said the state needed these two weeks to bring testing timelines down, catch up on contact tracing and relieve Nevada’s healthcare infrastructure.

During a press conference on Oct. 20, Gov. Sisolak said the state is starting to see a fall surge of COVID-19. He made it clear that it is not the time to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday, Sept. 29, that the group gathering limit will adjust to 250 people — five times the current limit of 50 people under COVID-19 regulations.

The change took effect Thursday, Oct. 1.

This means that many events can soon return to Nevada, including live performances and church services. WATCH: Gov. Sisolak raises cap on crowds to 250, effective Thursday.

Nevada is still continuing to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, and is seeing progress with the downward trend of hospitalizations and cases. In August , Gov. Sisolak announced that Nevada’s new long-term plan will be state managed, but locally executed.

Here is a quick breakdown of how it works:

Every week, the state will update the Elevated Disease Transmission Criteria for each county. That includes testing, case rates and positivity rates.

Counties at high risk will need to create and implement an action plan that targets sources of infection and community spread.

For more on this new approach, click HERE.

After Gov. Sisolak extended Phase 1 restrictions of bars in Clark County on July 10, the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force voted Sept. 17 to allow Clark County bars, taverns, wineries, and similar businesses to reopen. The establishments reopened on Sept. 20. Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force votes to allow Clark County bars, taverns to reopen

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

SEE ALSO: Previous day’s report