NEW: Nevada surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases, Gov. Sisolak issues statement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reached a grim milestone on Saturday as it surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases. The addition of nearly 1,000 cases in the past 24 hours led to the total of 100,763 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the following statement regarding the news:

“Almost eight months into this public health crisis, Nevada has surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases in our State and we have lost almost 1,800 fellow Nevadans to this virus. We are not rounding the corner in this pandemic. Now is not the time to get complacent or to give into COVID fatigue. Especially on Nevada Day, I implore all residents to tap into their Battle Born spirit and work together to follow the public health measures, including wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, avoiding large crowds and washing our hands frequently. In order to protect our economy, local businesses, healthcare workers, and our neighbors, Nevadans must collectively make the decision to take this virus seriously and practice mitigation measures – in our homes and in public places. If we don’t, we will face tough choices and trade-offs that will be devastating to the livelihood of our State. But it doesn’t have to be that way. We are not hopeless or helpless against this pandemic if we all recommit to putting the future of the Silver State first.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

This story will soon be updated with the full COVID-19 report for Friday, Oct. 30.