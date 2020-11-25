NEW: Nevada sees 2nd consecutive day of record-breaking cases and hospitalizations, 3,159 positive tests reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reported 3,159 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a record-high 1,414 hospitalized patients, according to data released Wednesday. It’s the second consecutive day of record-breaking case numbers and hospitalizations in the state.

Nevada’s previous record was set yesterday, with 2,853 positive tests reported on Monday.

This is the fifth day in a row Nevada has reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases and first time the state has reported more than 3,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Nevada is reporting another 24 deaths for the second day in a row, with 14 coming from Clark County. Nearly half of the cases reported Tuesday — 1,575 — are from the state’s most populous county.

There is now a total of 142,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 109,827 in Clark County.

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Nevada in 21 of the past 22 days.

Nevada also reported a record-high for hospitalizations on Tuesday, with 1,414 confirmed/suspected cases. The previous record — 1,399 — was reported Monday.

The state’s test positivity rate decreased just slightly to 16.5 percent. Nevada has continued an upward trend that has seen the rate climb sharply since the end of October.

According to Nevada Health Response, there were 15,631 tests performed on Tuesday. The state typically reports between 8,000 and 10,000 tests a day.

For the sixth week in a row, Clark County was flagged for elevated disease transmission. Clark County remains in the red on Nevada Health Response’s “county criteria tracker.” The county was flagged for elevated disease transmission after meeting the criteria of high case rates and high test positivity. Clark is one of 14 counties flagged in the tracker, updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County has a case rate of 1,245 per 100,000, and a test positivity of 15.1 percent.

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Tuesday, Nov. 24.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

Nevada is continuing to see a resurgence in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA). The state has broken its record for hospitalization cases twice this week.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was UP on Tuesday, according to data released Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 15 on Tuesday, bringing the current total to 1,414 — the highest number of hospitalized patients the state has recorded since the pandemic began.

In its Nov. 24 report, the NHA noted: “Nevada continues to experience exponential increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metropolitan areas.” The majority of hospitalized patients are adults. Currently, seven of the patients are kids, with four in Northern Nevada and three in Southern Nevada.

“Approximately, 15-20% of all emergency room visits are now related to COVID-19 chief

complaints. Hospitals are now receiving new monoclonal antibody therapeutics that can be

administered via an intravenous (IV) route to some of these patients, keeping them from

requiring hospitalization,” NHA stated in its most recent report.

The organization says that if the current pattern of hospital demand continues, “the current wave will peak in the first half of December and will persist through the first half of February.”

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of Nov. 24):

Statewide hospital occupancy rates: 82%

ICU units occupancy rate: 68%

Ventilators in use: 36%

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Nov. 24 with 1,414 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,414 Nov. 24 2 1,399 Nov. 23 3 1,288 Nov. 18 4 1,283 Nov. 19 5 1,274 Nov. 22 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 6

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR TUESDAY, NOV. 24:

There were 312 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state Tuesday, up 16 from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 169 patients on ventilators, up eight from the previous day.