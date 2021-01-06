NEW: Nevada reports record-high 60 COVID-19 deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reports a record-high 60 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 2,000 additional positive tests, data released Wednesday shows.

Forty-seven of those deaths are from Clark County. Nevada’s 14-day rolling average is now 17 deaths per day.

Governor Sisolak reacted to the record deaths on Twitter Wednesday, saying: “Today, we again reach a somber milestone in our fight against pandemic as 60 Nevadans have lost the battle to COVID-19.”

The 1,938 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Tuesday brought Nevada’s total to 237,393. Clark County reported 1,687 new cases, for a total of 180,524.

The state’s positivity rate remains at 20.2 percent.

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Nevada in 62 of the past 64 days.

There were 11,391 tests performed in the last day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

For the 12th week in a row, Clark County was flagged for elevated disease transmission. Clark County remains in the red on Nevada Health Response’s “county criteria tracker.” The county was flagged for elevated disease transmission after meeting the criteria of high case rates and high test positivity. Clark is one of 16 counties flagged in the tracker, updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County has a case rate of 2,070 per 100,000, and a test positivity of 20.8 percent.

As of Jan. 5, 39,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, according to DHHS. This includes almost 1,000 second-doses for Nevadans who were the first to be immunized in December.

“Nevada counties are vaccinating individuals in Tier 1 and some counties may ​be moving into Tier 2 soon. As this effort continues, counties may move ​throughout the Tiers at different paces, based on factors such as population size and vaccine demand within the Tier groups. Nevada’s plan was developed to accommodate these differences,” a spokesperson for the Nevada DHHS told 8 News Now.

According to the CDC’s vaccination data, Nevada has received more than 142,525 vaccine doses.

NOTE: The Nevada COVID-19 Dashboard was updated with a new format on Monday, Dec. 4. The dashboard, developed and operated by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Analytics, provides daily updates on cases, testing and COVID-19 deaths throughout the state. Data illustrates the trends and rolling averages in order to account for day-to-day fluctuations. This is the second update to the dashboard since the previous update went live in October of 2020.

